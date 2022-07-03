Alex Poatan crushes Sean Strickland with brutal knockout at UFC 276 and closes in on a title shot

Couldn’t even sweat. In a long-awaited fight in the UFC 276held this Saturday (2), in Las Vegas (USA), Alex Poatan put on a real show. opponent of Sean Strickland, the Brazilian asserted his excellent striking and massacred the ‘bad boy’ in the first round. Keen in the standup fight, the triumph came with a hard knockout (click here to watch the knockout video).

With the result, Alex officially reaches the top 5 of the middleweight (up to 83.9 kg.). In the week of the confrontation, the president of Ultimate, Dana White, came to guarantee that, in case of a positive result, the paulista could become the next challenger for the belt.

Run over by Poatan, Strickland was not able to contain the aggressiveness of the tupiniquim. With the setback, the American suffered his first setback since his arrival in the under-83.9kg category.

In an interview in the octagon, the Brazilian asked the audience to cheer for the champion Israel Adesanyaanother star UFC 276. The fighters have already faced each other on two occasions in kickboxing times, with two triumphs by the Brazilian.

Now, fighters can perform a trilogy, this time under the rules of MMA.

The fight

The confrontation began with Poatan taking the initiative with a sequence of kicks. The Brazilian insisted on attacking with his feet, while the American saved on blows. Alex was more active in the fight, controlling the distance and trying to intimidate the opponent. Although he walked forward, Strickland was ‘shy’ in the fight. In the middle of the round, Poatan connected two clean hooks in the face of the American, who collapsed. Realizing the bad boy’s condition, the referee stopped the match.

UFC 276 stats

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start></span><span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start></span><span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start></span>

UFC 276 results

MAIN CARD

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier unanimous decision of the judges (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) – Fight for the belt

Feather weight: Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway unanimous decision of the judges (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – Fight for the belt

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Alex Poatan defeated Sean Strickland by knockout at 2m36s of R1

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Bryan Barberena defeated Robbie Lawler by TKO at 4:47 of R2

Rooster weight (up to 62.1 kg.): Pedro Munhoz x Sean O’Malley ended ‘No Result’ after illegal coup

PRELIMINARY CARD

Light weight (up to 70.3kg.): Jalin Turner defeated Brad Riddell by submission (guillotine) at 45s of R1

Light weight (up to 70.3kg.): Jim Miller finished Donald Cerrone with a guillotine 1m32s from R2

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Ian Garry defeated Gabe Green in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Dricus Du Plessis defeated Brad Tavares in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): André Sergipano defeated Uriah Hall in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Flyweight (up to 52.1kg.): Maycee Barber defeated Jessica Eye in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): Julija Stoliarenko defeated Jessica Rose-Clark by submission (armlock) at 42s of R1