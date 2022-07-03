All about the final part

Before becoming a pop culture staple, the Duffer brothers was constantly rejected. Of course, until Netflix bet everything in 2016, and since then the inverted world in Hawkins has been a global phenomenon. Therefore, its fans can’t wait for the already anticipated coming of the 5th season of Stranger Things which, unfortunately, will be the last.

Currently, both 2 volumes of Season 4 have revealed more about the origins of the mysteries in the story. Consequently, raising the bar to the final part. So, it is known that a war will start and that worlds will converge. But when will we witness this long-awaited closure?

That said, come with us, and find out everything we know about season 5 of Stranger Things. Also, stay on top of spin-off plans for Duffer brothers at Netflix (among many other very relevant information)!

Is Stranger Things season 5 official on Netflix?

At first, yes, the 5th season has already been made official by the platform, even since February 2022. That is, even before the 4th season is released. In short, this novelty both pleased and shocked, as the order was said to be the last for the series. Watch the reveal (swiping to the side):

As seen, the brothers Ross and Matt Duffercreators of the series, also showed that, despite the 5th season of Stranger Things be its final, there will still be projects derived from the program. However, we will come back to the subject. For the time being, it is expected – due to the grandeur of the plot built so far – that we will have more long-lasting chapters.

“During the execution of Season 4 we already knew that Season 5 would be our last, so we started revealing more secrets. Then, the more it was written, the more we realized that we would need more time and episodes to bring out the revelations. Mainly, to make them work in the overall story.”. – Ross scored after renewal. – via The Wrap

In this sense, with the scope raised to the maximum by the Netflix, another separation into “volumes” is to be expected. In short, because they help in the quick delivery of content to fans, while opening more space for post-production. On the other hand, it is also a way of pleasing fans who are against the “binge-watching” system (massive premieres, targeting marathons). See more about:

“[É maratonando] that Stranger Things fans watch. So I think if we changed [para estreias semanais] we would let them down. Since, it would be an abrupt change for our subscribers.”. stated Peter Friedlanderthe head of streaming at Netflixabout adhering to the format of the competition. – via Variety

When debut The 5th season?

Regarding the premiere date of the 5th season of Stranger Things, there is still no official prediction confirmed. But, based on the productions of previous seasons we can speculate the most likely period of return of this phenomenon.

At first, we attest that no, the series will not come in 2023. After all, even the hiatus between the 2nd and 3rd season was two years. So, this will be the minimum for the season that promises to be the greatest so far to be released: 2024. Even so, in what month then? Well, most likely between May and July, or even during the 2nd semester. See:

“It’s still not sure if we’re ready to talk about a start date for filming yet. […] But very [da pré-produção] is very well mapped”. The brothers recently commented. – via TVLine

“Our process is to focus on one season at a time. However, we already have the outline of season 5 [graças aos 6 meses de planejamento ‘extras’ que a interrupção das filmagens proporcionou]. However, because we wrote it at the height of the pandemic [2020], we haven’t come back to it since, as it is heavy. But we will resume soon”. Said Ross Dufferabout the final script. – via The Wrap

At wefts gives 5th season in Stranger Things and theories

[Nota: SPOILERS do fim da 4ª temporada a seguir]

In fact, the current 4th season left several loose ends for the end of the series, mainly, the biggest conflict faced so far: the invasion of the inverted world in Hawkins. In this sense, it is theorized that vecna / Henry / 001 – in addition to still being alive – will return to carry out the plan for the extinction of humanity. That way, there’s the possibility that we’ll see him lead an army of monsters in a huge war, finally revealing himself to the world.

Still, it’s interesting to remember that every time the villain returned he was stronger than the previous time. However, that’s not the only question hanging over fans’ heads. So let’s see more:

nancy will discover the lie of Jonathan?

Dmitri and Yuri will return to USSR?

Max Will you wake up from the coma? Will she no longer see? Could it have gained powers?

robin and vickie will you get into a relationship?

Will will again have importance in the conflict for being the one who feels the presence of come?

O Dr. Owens Will you be able to run away from the government?

Suzie and Kali (No. 008) will eventually go to Hawkins ?

As Hopper Will you be welcomed back?

The city will blame the Hellfire Club?

Which Lucas hide under the bed (😂)?

“It is difficult, because this will be the end of the story. I even saw some Netflix executives crying […] it was crazy. […] Without a doubt, there will be no going back after that.”. Ross Duffer evidenced after the renewal of the 5th season. – via The Wrap

…

Finally, we cannot forget that the 5th season of Stranger Things have to explain why the inverted world “frozen in time” after the opening of the laboratory portal from the 1st season, in 1983. After all, it would be the Hawkins alternatively a copy made by vecna or the “record” made by the portal (such as a photograph)? Or is there something more to the matter? For example, like the theory of time travel.

“[Na 1ª temporada] we wrote a document, where in one week we created the mythology of the Upside Down. For example, where your monsters came from and the meanings. […] So we insinuate it [este congelamento do tempo de Hawkins no Mundo Invertido] in Season 4 as he will play a big role in Season 5.”. the twin Matt D. revealed after the vol. 1. – via Variety

In any case, time will continue to have its importance in the plot – as the clock had in season 4 -, as the duffers confirmed that they plan to have a time jump in season 5 of Stranger Things. In short, it is unknown if this will happen right at the beginning or only after some of the episodes, but it’s safe to say that the reason must be the aging of the main cast. See:

“I’m sure we’ll make a time jump. […] Since, in our ideal, we would have shot the last two seasons [4ª e 5ª] one after another. That is, consecutively, but there was no viable way to accomplish this. […] So that’s one of the discussions that we’re going to have in our script room.”. You Duffer brothers they said. – via TVLine

What is the cast gives 5th season?

It is likely that just like in previous years, a good part of the main faces from the previous season will return for the 5th season of Stranger Things. Therefore, among the protagonists and supporting actors, we must count on the presence of the names below:

Winona Ryder and David Harbor as Hopper and Joyce;

finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer as Mike and Nancy Wheeler;

Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery as Dustin and Steve;

Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp as Will and Jonathan Byers;

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink as Eleven and Max;

Caleb McLaughlin and Priah Ferguson as Lucas and Erica Sinclair;

Brett Gelman and Paris Benjamin as Murray and the Agent Stinson;

Maya Hawke and Amybeth McNulty as robin and Vickie;

Eduardo Franco and Gabriella Pizzolo as argyle and Suzi;

Paul Reiser and Sherman Augustus like the Dr. Owens it’s the Lieutenant Colonel Sullivan;

Dear Buono and Joe Chrest as Karen and Ted Wheeler;

Rob Morgan and John Reynolds like the Sheriff Powell it’s the Callahan officer.

“We are no longer in Hawkins” 🙃

Furthermore, in addition to the already routine and expected new characters, the 5th season of Stranger Things will also bring Jamie Campbell bower as vecna / Henry Creel / Peter Bellard / No. 001, the main antagonist. However, the return of newcomers Tom Wlaschiham (Dmitri), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Robert Englund (Victor Creel) and Kendrick Cross (Agent Wallace) is uncertain.

You spin-offs in Stranger Things after-end in Netflix

Finally, even with Season 5 coming to an end to the main storyline of Hawkinsthe universe of Duffer brothers will still live on through spin-offs. In fact, many comics and books already count as canonical derivatives of the saga nowadays, however, the Netflix will be producing more live-action content such as series or movies. See:

“There is a version [de um spin-off] which is under development in parallel [à 5ª temporada]. […] We don’t want to do it for the wrong reasons, it has to be something I really want to do, whether or not it’s connected to Stranger Things. And indeed, even if we took away the base title, we would still be excited. Also, it will be very different from what everyone expects, including Netflix.”. You Duffer brothers revealed shortly before the vol. two. – via deadline

For now, it is not known where, when or what the post-season 5 spin-off of Stranger Things. Even those involved in the original series don’t even know. Except for Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), who curiously was able to guess the idea of ​​the duffer, fact which the twins admit they don’t know how he did it, but that “Nobody else knows!” (via Variety).

