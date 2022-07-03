Ana Maria’s daughter exposes her mother’s distance and confirms that she has a relationship

Daughter of Ana Maria Braga exposes what kind of relationship she has with her mother and draws attention

Ana Maria Braga has already shown that he loves his children very much and especially his grandchildren. But the relationship she has with her daughter, Mariana Maffei, draws the public’s attention. Unlike many mothers and daughters, they are not very close.

For example, in a recent publication, Mariana Maffei left a message to the new followers who were there because of Ana Maria Braga. In a photo that the blonde was holding her grandson Varuna, the yoga teacher commented that she and her mother don’t appear together much.

“A lot of new people here who certainly arrived because of Ana. Because they saw that it will not be here that they will see many pictures of her. When we’re together, the last thing I do is take pictures, as that’s something Ana already does a lot. I prefer to keep our moments in the memory of the soul; this one is eternal. But sometimes the moment does ask for a material record. May they be few and good! How lucky to be able to see a child on the lap of the most special grandmother in the world. I love you infinite”, said Mariana Maffei.

In addition, in an interview, she commented that she lives far from her mother because she prefers a simpler life in the countryside. Ana Maria Braga, on the other hand, lives in the bustle of the city due to her work at TV Globo.

AWAY

Before Ana Maria moved to Globo’s São Paulo studio, she lived in Rio. As a result, she was estranged from her daughter. In an interview with Quem, Mariana commented that distance was normal for them. “She has been in Rio for 12 years. We are quite used to distances,” she said at the time.

CONSCIOUS ATTITUDES

Ana Maria Braga’s daughter does everything she can to avoid the degradation of the environment and has had ecological attitudes for 20 years. “We need to ensure that natural resources are guaranteed for future generations. I think this is a starting point for a more sustainable life.”evaluated.