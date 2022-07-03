Analysis: strategy works, and Flamengo fulfills mission with adjusted expectations | Flamengo

The many hours of travel to and from Colombia for the duel with Tolima dictated Flamengo’s preparation to face Santos, and the strategy put together by Dorival Júnior worked. It was more important to win and match expectations about performance.

The team made it 2 to 1 at Peixe, climbed the table and accumulated the third consecutive victory: Mission Accomplished.

Gabigol clenches his fists to celebrate Flamengo's victory over Santos in Vila

With players like David Luiz, Filipe Luís, Arrascaeta and Gabigol on the bench because of weariness, Dorival put whoever had the most gas, and the team showed at least organization, despite little individual brilliance.

Vitinho open on one side, Marinho on the other and Pedro centered. On the right, with Marinho, Everton Ribeiro and Matheuzinho, Flamengo created their main moves, and Pedro scored a beautiful goal in the first half.

On the negative side, the team had a very slow ball out and with individual errors that caused chances for Santos, who also collaborated with Flamengo with little effectiveness in the aim.

– We want aggression and combat so that we take the balls practically on the offensive field. Unfortunately, that didn’t end up happening. The first half was very positive in that sense, we were very organized. Then Santos loosened up, opened up, which is natural. It changed the context of the match and caused an uncomfortable situation for all of us. This suffering in part of the second half was due to the change of the opposing team – analyzed Dorival.

In the second stage, Flamengo held on until some players started to show physical fall, like Victor Hugo, who had a good performance. Peixe equalized in a free kick in the 20th minute, with Vinícius Zanocelo. It was time to launch the Arrascaeta and Gabigol weapons.

Pablo, Marinho and Pedro celebrate Flamengo's goal against Santos

At 27, it was the Uruguayan who started the bid and played for Pedro to finish. On the rebound, Gabigol replaced Flamengo in front. Shirt 9, in Vila, against Santos, is always a separate chapter.

It was with suffering, but Flamengo held the score until the end and added three more points to close a great Saturday: victory, hiring Vidal, defeats of Palmeiras and Corinthians, who are above the table, in addition to the draw of Internacional.

Fourth, at Maracanã, with the advantage conquered after the 1-0 victory over Tolima, in Colombia, it is up to Flamengo to ratify its classification for the quarterfinals of Libertadores and try to inaugurate a new phase in the year, and reinforcements of the weight of Everton Cebolinha and Vidal.

3 of 4 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

