Analysis: Tom Cruise turns 60 and can be considered the greatest of all – Culture

César Charlone, who signs the direction of photography of made in america2017, was impressed with the discipline of Tom Cruise. The actor’s trailer looks like a gym, and he takes advantage of his spare moments on set to work out. Physicality has marked the trajectory of the star who, as a boy, improvised that dance in his underwear in risky business to the numerous racing scenes in the series films Mission Impossible.

This Sunday the 3rd, Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, who the whole world knows as Tom Cruise, turns 60 years old. He was born in Syracuse, in 1962. He will have much to celebrate. Before the release of Top Gun – Maverick, the star’s impossible mission seemed to be to save the industry, which is suffering from the retraction of the public in the pandemic. Tom did it – the movie surpassed $1 billion.

this the poor Franco Zeffirelli carried it to the grave – in 1981, when remaking Cheese and guava outside the Shakespearean framework in Endless Love, he chose a stunning young Juliet, Brooke Shields, but he stumbled badly in choosing Romeo. He took an actor without grace or charisma, Martin Hewitt, without paying attention to the smile of that boy who was part of the supporting cast. It was already Tom Cruise. Two years later, and still in a supporting role, he was one of the ‘outsiders’ in lifes without directionin Francis Ford Coppola. In 1985, he co-starred in the fantasy The legend by Ridley Scott, but the director took so much care of the look that he neglected everything else in the film. Even though, The legend brought him closer to the Scott family, and the following year, with his brother Tony, Tom burst into Top Gun/Indomitable Aces. The rest is history.

Tom became a star, and today is considered the greatest of all. It is part of his personal legend that dispense stuntmen and shoot the dangerous scenes in his films himself. For this, he takes care of the body, to keep it athletic and healthy. He must have done interventions on his face, but they are careful, just see Top Gun – Maverick. Interestingly, some of his best roles are for mature men – the grizzled gunslinger from collateralby Michael Mann, and the cartoon producer of tropical Thunderthe crazy comedy of ben stiller. even in Top Gun – Maverickthe question of age is fundamental, and the character has to show that he is still the best, under penalty of being retired, compulsorily.

Early in his career, and increasingly famous, Tom saw nothing wrong with serving as a ladder for two veterans to win Oscars – Paul Newman in The Color of Moneyby Martin Scorsese, in 1986, and Dustin Hoffman in Rain Manby Barry Levinson, in 1988. The following year, he was nominated for an Oscar for Born on the 4th of June, by Oliver Stone, in the role of Ron Kovic, who became a quadriplegic in the Vietnam War. Notable roles followed in The Firmthriller of Sydney Pollack adapted from the book by John Grisham, matter of honorby Rob Reiner, in which, as a military lawyer, he has to dismantle the authority of the general Jack Nicholson in court, and Interview with the Vampireby Neil Jordan, based on Anne Rice. Like Lestat, he had scenes considered suggestive and daring with the other hunks of the plot, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas.

In 1966, he discovered his gold mine playing Ethan Hunt in the first Mission Impossiblein Brian De Palma. He took over the franchise and is currently and simultaneously filming two new episodes – Mission Impossible, Dead Reckoning, Part Oneto be released next year, and part twoscheduled for 2024. With strict control of his image – and career – he made the so-called Oscar films, Jerry Maguire – The Great Turningby Cameron Crowe, and Magnolia, by Paul Thomas Anderson. In between, she stopped for two years to be available to Stanley Kubrick in Eyes Wide Shutthe autopsy of a couple, who played alongside the then woman, Nicole Kidman. Despite romances with her, Penelope Cruz and Katie Holmes, he had a phase in his life where he was haunted by rumors of homosexuality. Look at Lestat!

joined the Scientology, and became the poster child for the ‘science-based’ religion founded by science-fiction author L. Ron Hubbard. It is perhaps the most controversial aspect of Tom’s life. In several countries, processes are popping up that Scientology is brainwashing its adherents. Did you do it? Along with religion, he is close to science fiction as a genre. Did Minority Report – The New Law and Worlds Warwith direction of Steven Spielbergand the second is the intermediate episode, between The terminal and Munich, from the director’s informal 9/11 trilogy. His most secret project is a movie that looks like it will finally get off the ground – Untitled Tom Cruise SpaceX Project. Finally, the question that does not want to be silent. What is the best Tom Cruise movie? five – Mission Impossible 2, War of the Worlds, Born on the 4th of July, Magnolia and The last Samurai.