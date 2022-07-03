André Marques breaks protocol and makes a farewell speech on his last show on Globo

André Marques said goodbye to Saturday mornings on TV Globo this past Saturday (2). The front of the programit’s from home”, the presenter leaves the attraction and also says goodbye to the station, after losing his contract, which until then was fixed.

Taking the cue, André used the end of the program to break protocol and make an unexpected farewell outburst: “They are the paths of life and we cheer, we are proud. We have already joined projects that other people started and then left. Some arriving, others leaving”he began, citing the change in the team of presenters.

The actor continued, informing that he is leaving the house after long 28 years: “And I already communicated on social media that today is my last É de Casa. A lot of people don’t know and I’m communicating here now, that it’s also my last day here at Globo. We had a meeting, it was a mutual agreement”explains.

Despite leaving the network, the ex-host of the Video Show made it clear that he may appear in other attractions in the future: “We have a love story of almost 30 years and we decided to end our marriage on paper. Everything I’ve conquered remains, the friends you say. My story, what I did together with Globo, no one will erase”, he finished with emotion.