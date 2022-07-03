Anitta no Free Fire: how to play with A Patroa; see tips | free fire

Garena recently revealed the arrival of the character A Patroa, inspired by the singer Anitta, who participated in the creation of the character that reached the Free Fire in this Saturday. The character promises to bring a different gameplay, as she will have all the skills fully customized, being able to use both active and passive of other characters that are already present in the game.

In addition to the character, the developer also announced a series of exclusive items that have been presented in recent days. Garena also announced the “gamemeter”, which will allow the character to be rescued when reaching 100%. To increase the percentage of the bar, the games played will be counted. The more players finish a match, the faster this bar will increase.

With The Mistress equipped, players will be able to choose between one active skill and three passive skills, or even four passive skills. All this infinity of possible combinations will give players the possibility to assemble the character according to their style of play. With that in mind, let’s give you some important tips for you to call yourself when choosing:

Identify your play style

Depending on your style of play, there are character combinations that can make all the difference in the game. So, understand the way you will play: if you are more aggressive or will you prioritize survival. If you prefer to play more aggressively, prioritizing trades, choose characters that can increase your damage, such as Hayato or Wolfrahh. In case of survival, Maxim and Kapella are good options in combinations.

Analyze your role on your team

Within a squad, there are some functions such as: grenadier, rush or support that are totally linked to the choice of characters. As soon as you play with your friends, try to define the role of each one, as this will make it easier for your team to gain an advantage in exchanges. As a grenadier, Alvaro must be part of the combination of characters, while for a support the presence of Maro and Rafael in the composition is very important.

And finally, as it’s a new character, try different combinations, combine with your friends skills that complement each other, because that way the chance of success is even greater.