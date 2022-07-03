Anitta supports Vitão’s new look and rebuts haters against the singer

vitão surprised the public last Friday (1), after putting aside, once again, the big hair and adhering to a hairstyle with four buns. However, the new style came to be criticized by many people, who even began to compare it with the character. Mamuska (Rosi Campos) of the soap opera “Da Cor do Pecado”.

In a video published by the singer, he appears dancing and showing off the new look. Soon, the novelty began to reverberate, as well as the criticisms. So, whoever was irritated by the comments, on an Instagram gossip page, was anita. Soon, she supported him and countered the attacks against the singer.

“What an asshole comment. How many stupid people in this world. Rock it, Vitão”, wrote Anitta.

Check out the new hairstyle joined by the singer:

Vitão will continue to dance after reality

vitão will definitely incorporate a name element into her career: dance. In Brazil, it is not so common to see men doing more elaborate choreography, because, unfortunately, there is still a certain prejudice. However, the artist promises to innovate.

This discovery came after her participation in the reality show “Dança dos Famosos”, part of the program Domingão com Huck, on Globo. There, the judges and the public were impressed with the evolution of the artist, who went blind to be eliminated, returned in the repechage and is now among the finalists of the edition.

