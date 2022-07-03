ANP proposes increase in diesel stock due to shortage risk

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) proposed that distributors and refineries increase the mandatory minimum stock of S10 diesel in the coming months. The proposal aims to avoid fuel shortages.

The concern is with the risk of interruption of fuel imports. The measure will be valid between the months of September and November. Thus, even if there is an interruption, the stock in Brazil would be enough to meet demand.

diesel stock

The S10 diesel is the most commercialized type in Brazil. The lack of the product would lead to a crisis of incalculable proportions. Therefore, the measure suggested by the ANP seeks to reduce the risk of shortages.

The concern is greater in view of the continuation of the war in Ukraine. In addition, in the second half of this year the trend is for high demand for the product, which reinforces the need for diesel stock.

Under current rules, stocks per week must remain at the average level, being between three and five days. The ANP’s proposal is that stocks be equal to or greater than nine days of the volume traded in the same period last year.

The demand between September and November is higher due to the agricultural harvest. Another reason is the hurricane season in productive regions, such as the Gulf of Mexico and the United States – from where Brazil imports S10 diesel.

Despite the forecast of reinforcement of the diesel stock until November, the ANP anticipates that the measure may extend to more months. But this statement will depend on new scenarios and assessments. The Agency also added that the measure is only preventive.