Argentine Economy Minister resigns – News

The Argentine Minister of EconomyMartín Guzmán, announced this Saturday (2) his resignation from office, in a letter to President Alberto Fernández.

“I address you as I present my resignation from the post of Minister of Economy”, which I have held since December 10, 2019, reads the letter, posted on Guzmán’s Twitter account.

Facing resistance from a large part of the ruling Justicialist Party (Peronist), Guzmán said that, for his replacement, it will be essential that he work on a political agreement within the ruling coalition.

In an economy plagued by inflation of more than 60% in 12 months and the devaluation of the Argentine currency, the peso, Guzmán said that, from now on, “it will be essential to continue strengthening macroeconomic consistency, including fiscal, monetary, financing, foreign exchange and energy”.





The third largest economy in Latin America, after Brazil and Mexico, Argentina has agreed with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) an extended facility loan, known as SAF, to settle the 44 billion dollars disbursed under a credit agreed four years of $57 billion, the largest in the fund’s history.

Guzmán led the negotiations with the IMF to reach this agreement, which faced resistance from the government, led by Vice President Cristina Fernández, and managed to prevent the country from going into default.

“With deep conviction and confidence in my vision of the path that Argentina should follow, I will continue to work and act for a more just, free and sovereign homeland”, added the minister in his resignation letter.

President Alberto Fernández has yet to comment on the departure of one of the main collaborators in his cabinet.



