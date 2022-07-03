At least five dead in collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on At least five dead in collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps 1 Views

An avalanche triggered by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps killed at least five people and injured eight others on Sunday, according to an emergency services spokeswoman.

“An avalanche of snow, ice and rock hit an access path at a time when there were several groups of ropes, some of which were swept away,” Michela Canova told AFP. “The total number of climbers involved is not yet known.”

“Unfortunately, five people were found dead,” Canova continued, adding that the eight wounded “remain a tentative count.” The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada, the highest of the Italian Dolomites.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital in Belluno, another in a more serious condition was taken to Trevise and five to Trente. Canova did not specify the nationalities of the victims.


Helicopters were sent to participate in the rescue operation and monitor the situation from the air.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Ancestor of the panda already had a false thumb to catch bamboo – 03/07/2022 – Science

The peculiar anatomy transformations that made the ancestors of pandas (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) developed a “false …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved