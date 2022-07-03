At least five dead in collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps

JN / Agencies Today at 18:02

An avalanche triggered by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps killed at least five people and injured eight others on Sunday, according to an emergency services spokeswoman.

“An avalanche of snow, ice and rock hit an access path at a time when there were several groups of ropes, some of which were swept away,” Michela Canova told AFP. “The total number of climbers involved is not yet known.”

Related Italy. Pilot dies in “fighter jet” collision during test in Alps Austria. Fifteen injured in train derailment in Alps Mount Galibier. Avalanche in French Alps causes four deaths

“Unfortunately, five people were found dead,” Canova continued, adding that the eight wounded “remain a tentative count.” The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada, the highest of the Italian Dolomites.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital in Belluno, another in a more serious condition was taken to Trevise and five to Trente. Canova did not specify the nationalities of the victims.

The footage of the large ice avalanche in Marmolada today in close proximity. We don’t know the author, we will write it in the comments as soon as we will know it. Indeed an impressive sequence pic.twitter.com/zDo4q40qOP – Alpine-Adriatic Meteorological Society (@aametsoc) July 3, 2022





Helicopters were sent to participate in the rescue operation and monitor the situation from the air.