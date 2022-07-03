At least four deaths in glacier collapse in Italian Alps

A large chunk of alpine glacier broke loose today and slid down a mountainside, crashing into more than a dozen hikers on a trail and killing at least four people, according to Italian state television RAI.

According to the Associated Press (AP), RAI, which also said that seven other climbers were injured, did not cite a source to confirm this balance, but the National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps writes on the social network Twitter that the search in the area of ​​the peak de Marmolada involved at least five helicopters and search and rescue dogs.

The wounded, one of whom is in a critical condition, were transported to hospitals in the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto, according to rescue services.

Another post on Twitter, by the emergency authorities in northeastern Italy, reported that at least 15 hikers were in the affected area.

The piece that came loose is the top of the glacier. Marmolada has an altitude of 3,300 meters and is the highest summit of the Dolomites, in the Italian Alps.

Alpine rescue services wrote on Twitter that the piece of glacier broke loose near Punta Rocca, “on the path normally used to reach the peak”.

It is not clear what caused the collapse, but the intense heat wave that has hit Italy since late June could be an explanation, Walter Milan, a spokesman for the Alpine rescue services, told RAI.

“The heat is unusual,” Milan said, noting that temperatures in recent days at the peak of the mountain had reached 10 degrees Celsius.

“It’s extreme heat” for the peak, he said, adding that it was “clearly something abnormal.”