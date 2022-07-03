At the age of 52, PATRÍCIA PERISSINOTO KISSER, wife of ANDREAS KISSER (SEPULTURA) dies

It is with a feeling of great sadness that we inform you that, unfortunately, he passed away Patricia Perissinoto Kisserwife of Andreas Kissersince March 1990. Patricia had turned 52 years old this past Saturday, June 2nd, and was battling colon cancer. Patricia leave the kids Yohan Kisser (guitarist of Sioux 66), Giulia Kisser and Enzo Kisser.

in your networks, Andreas delivered a moving testimony to his wife:

“This was the last post from the love of my life, Pat, on Valentine’s Day and going through the worst time of our lives. I just have to thank you for the privilege of having had Patricia in my life. My girlfriend, my wife and my best friend! My north, my inspiration and the best experience of life. How I learned from you, how I improved from you, how I grew. Since 1990, when we had our first kiss in the middle of a street in Mogi das Cruzes where you were studying medicine, we have never been apart. You liked Chitaozinho and Xororo and didn’t even know what Led Zeppelin was and that brought us together even more, our differences were the best fittings for building a solid and long-lasting structure. 32 years together with lots of love, respect and complicity. You are the best mother in the world, the best daughter, the best friend, the best aunt, cousin, neighbor, the best sister, the best company, the best partner at work, the best laugh, the prettiest in school. You are the best at everything Nene. Amazing and exciting to see all the movement people made for blood donation when you needed it, I really appreciate everyone who posted and who made their donation. How she changed and inspired the lives of many people. She continued strong until the last moment, always worried about everyone around her and facing the situation head on, with strength and determination. My admiration for you is eternal. I love you! I’m sure we will cross paths again in some dimension beyond this Earth! Go in peace my love, thank you for everything, sorry for having drunk a lot on some occasions, being a jealous idiot at the beginning of the relationship, among other things that bothered you. I took you to Disney for the first time and that I keep with great affection, I will never forget your joy on this day. I love you! My path has always been lighter by your side! ❤️”

Yohan posted a picture of you on your lap Patricia in maternity, while Giulia kisserlike his father, also paid tribute through a very touching text:

“Hi mom, I’ve been missing you for a long time, all of you, I miss when my problems with you were your drama, lack and other things, but I had to go over all of them because something much bigger appeared, a lot different and difficult to deal with, difficult for you and difficult for me! Everything got confused, lots of things happening at the same time! On the 26/01/21, it was already a week of homesickness, it had been 3 years without Bruna, we couldn’t even live this mourning properly yet, I couldn’t… that day it all started again, I was strong for you that day. day, I swear… I did everything I could do for you in that process, I confess I was very angry, very angry at having to go through this one more, a lot of hate for everything, but then you did it! There were 2 months of peace, only 2, my life started to move after the pandemic, I started to grow in my professional life, and then it all started again, once again… and seriously, I couldn’t be strong like every other time , I couldn’t have the structure to be there for you or anyone else, I did what I could, I unfortunately reached my limit, this subject makes me angry, talking about this problem makes me angry, people don’t understand, few understand me, not even you understand all my hate…

Grandma and grandpa will continue here, taking care of us as always, being the best too! Grandma always played the role of a mother along with you, she’s still here taking care of everything and we’re taking care of her, that fucking lady! There are your friends too who take care of us like a son, who I can call mother, who always took care of us and will remain firm with us I have ctzs, I don’t even need to say names… unique, everyone will suffer but it will be fine, it will pass… it’s all looking like a movie, those movies you loved to watch and cry until it’s over, with a bad vibes story with illnesses, losses and family, bizarre how it all happens, right? You will be missed so much by so many people here… it’s going to be hard for krl, it’s been, but finally the torture that was coming to an end! Now let’s officially grieve… I know that nobody needs nobody, that nobody is essential in nobody’s life, but I wish I had you with me for longer! I’m going to live here and enjoy life as happy as possible, for me, being happy I know you are too! We can do everything right? You just can’t be sad… but there are times when you can’t!”

the team of roadie crew conveys our condolences and deep respect to the family kisser and also to close friends.