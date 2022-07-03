Athletico beats Palmeiras, breaks fast and jumps to runner-up in the Brazilian | athletico-pr

With a mixed team, Athletico won the direct confrontation against the leader palm trees 2-0 this Saturday night, at Allianz Parque, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. Vitor Roque, in the first half, and Vitor Bueno, from a penalty in the second half, scored Atletico’s goals.

Hurricane moved to the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão, with 27 points, two less than the alviverde team. The triumph increased the positive series to 13 unbeaten games, with 10 wins (five in a row) and three draws, between Série A, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Athletico’s last defeat took place on May 14 against Fluminense, away from home. Since then, in the straight points competition, Felipão’s men have accumulated six victories and three draws.

According to Statistical Spy, Hurricane has not beaten Palmeiras since 2017, with seven defeats and three draws in the period. In addition to breaking the fast, Athletico also ended an unbeaten run of 10 games by the São Paulo team in the season as home team, out of 13 in the year.

The game started balanced and busy, with both teams looking for the goal. Palmeiras proved to be more aggressive and had a greater offensive presence, surrounding the opposing area and creating conditions to finish, especially with Raphael Veiga – who almost scored at seven, in a header after a cross by Mayke.

Athletico soon reacted, supported by the good partnership between Vitor Roque and Canobbio. There were two sequential submissions by Vitor Roque – one on top, the other saved by Weverton. Then it was Verdão’s turn to try too, with a kick from Gustavo Scarpa and another attempt at danger with Raphael Veiga.

The Hurricane scored in the 35th minute. Abner crossed from the left, Rômulo fixed his head, and Vitor Roque in the small area scored the goal he had tried before. At a disadvantage, Palmeiras tried to press until the end of the first half, but without much efficiency. Scarpa, at 47, almost in front of the goal, had a great chance to equalize, but sent it out after hitting the ball unbalanced.

On the return of the break, Dudu made an individual move and, in the first minute, forced Bento to make a good save. The Atletico team followed well posted and expanded shortly after. Vitor Roque pulled the counterattack and opened for Rômulo, who hit and stopped Piquerez’s hand inside the area. Penalty that Vitor Bueno took and scored.

At a disadvantage, Palmeiras went up. Danilo finished from outside the area and the deflection made the ball pass close to the post. Following, Murilo deflected a corner and nobody took advantage in the small area. Scarpa even hit placed that also took ink.

Vitor Roque, blocked, and Erick over the goal, again scared Weverton’s goal. After 30 minutes, new pressure alviverde. Gabriel Menino, twice, Dudu and Scarpa stopped in Bento. Gabriel Veron was face to face and sent him out.

In the end, Gabriel Menino was still sent off and, even with one less, Palmeiras bothered with Danilo’s header and Gustavo Garcia’s submission on the beam.

