Atlético-MG beats Juventude away from home and is at the top of the Brasileirão







Atlético-MG beats Juventude away from home and takes the second place in the Brasileirão Photo: ENIO BIANCHETTI/Photopress/Gazeta Press

This Saturday, 2, Atlético-MG beat Juventude by 2 to 1, in a duel valid for the 15th round of the Brasileirão. At Alfredo Jaconi, Hulk and Sasha scored for Galo, while Moraes scored for Juventude. With this victory, the Minas Gerais team was at the top of the tournament, with 27 points. While the gaucho team is in a delicate situation, with 11 points, occupying the vice lantern.

Both teams return to the field next Sunday, July 10, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. Atlético-MG faces São Paulo, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at Mineirão. Before, however, Galo has a commitment to return to the round of 16 of the Libertadores, against Emelec, also at home. Juventude, in turn, duels with Coritiba, in Couto Pereira, at 11 am.

The game

Atlético-MG bothered Juventude in the first minute of the game. Caleb exchanged passes with Sasha and shot the goal with danger, but Caesar saved it. In the sequence, the team from Caxias do Sul responded with a counterattack, but Chico Kim concluded out. At 27, the Rooster took the lead. William Matheus brought down Ademir in the area and the referee called the penalty. In the charge, Hulk put Alvinegro in advantage.

In the final minutes of the first half, Juventude tried to get the score, but it was not effective to leave everything the same. First Capixaba sent over Everson’s goal, then Ricardo Bueno received from Óscar Ruiz and also sent from the outside.

Early in the second half, Sasha received a great pass from Hulk, but César defended the submission. At 10, Galo extended the score. Hulk came out well on the left, crossed to Vargas, on the right, who gave a beautiful pass in the area to Sasha, who only had the trouble of pushing towards the back of the goal.

Juventude sought to decrease the score and managed to score at 30 with Moraes. The ball went to the side, who kicked from outside the area to do. The ball still deflected in Réver before entering Everson’s goal.

DATASHEET

YOUTH X ATLÉTICO-MG

Place: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Date: July 2, 2022, Saturday

Time: 16:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA-SP)

assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA-SP)

cards yellow: William Matheus (Youth);

GOALS:

ATLÉTICO-MG: Hulk (those of 1°T); Sasha (at 10 minutes of Q2)

YOUTH: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and William Matheus (Moraes); Yuri Lima, Jadson and Capixaba (Paulo Henrique); Chico (Pitta), Óscar Ruiz (Edinho) and Ricardo Bueno

Technician: Umberto Louzer

ATLÉTICO-MG: Everson; Guga, Rver, Igor Rabello and Arana; Allan, Caleb (Nacho) and Vargas (Rubens); Vargas, Ademir (Otávio), Sasha (Mariano) and Hulk

Technician: Antonio Mohamed