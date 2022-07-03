Atlético-MG performances: Hulk shines in Caxias; Vargas has late 10’s, and Rabello is solid in defense | athletic-mg

Hulk: with the Libertadores return game (against Emelec) in three days, he could have gained extra rest, but he went to the field to be, for the umpteenth time, decisive for Atlético-MG. From a penalty, he redeemed himself for the lost charge in Ecuador and opened the scoring. And in the second half, another run and a perfect pass for Vargas to fix and Sasha to widen. Note: 8.5

More Atletico news

Hulk redeems himself for missed penalty in Libertadores and compares success to “rent”

Vargas: in the formation with four forwards, the Chilean ended up having to play almost like a “10 shirt”, and he did well, alternating between midfield and attack. On Sasha’s goal throw, odd game view to just roll and leave the attacker without a goalkeeper. He left complaining of a knock on the knee, but it shouldn’t be a problem against Emelec. Very important for the team. Grade: 7.5

Igor Rabello: with a recently renewed contract, the defender has given one more proof that he can be quite useful for the team. Solid performance defensively, with accurate appearances whenever required. And he was still decisive in the front, with the assistance in an exquisite throw for Ademir to suffer the penalty converted by Hulk. He wasn’t to blame for Moraes’ goal, which had an unfortunate deflection by Réver. note: 7.5

1 of 4 Sasha and Hulk celebrate Atlético-MG’s goal against Juventude — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF Sasha and Hulk celebrate Atlético-MG’s goal against Juventude — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Ademir: he played only 45 minutes and was even little triggered in the offensive system, but he had a decisive appearance. In the best of characteristics, the speed, he beat the Juventude defense and suffered the penalty that made Hulk open the scoring in Alfredo Jaconi. Note: 7

Sasha: out of the ideal position in the scheme with four strikers, the striker seemed uncomfortable with the tactical role in the first half and it was bad. In the second half, with Galo having more space to play, he grew along with the team. He received a gift from Vargas to score for the 12th time in the season. Team’s vice-scorer. Note: 7

3 of 4 Juventude x Atlético-MG; Eduardo Sasha — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF Youth x Atletico-MG; Eduardo Sasha — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF

Everson: 6.5

Guga: 6

Rever: 7

Igor Rabello: 7.5

Guilherme Arana: 6.5

Alan: 6.5

Caleb: 6.5

(Nacho: 5.5)

Vargas: 7.5

(Ruben: 6)

Ademir: 7

(Octavio: 6)

Sasha: 7

(Marian: 6)

Hulk: 8.5

(Fábio Gomes: no grade)

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv