Atltico announces signing of striker Pavn, ex-Boca Juniors
Abhishek Pratap 18 seconds agoSportsComments Off on Atltico announces signing of striker Pavn, ex-Boca Juniors0 Views
Atltico announced, in the early afternoon of this Sunday (3), the signing of striker Cristian Pavn. The 26-year-old Argentine was free on the market after the end of his contract with Boca Juniors (which ended on June 30) and signed with Galo until June 2025.
On social networks, Atltico joked when announcing the new signing. The club made a montage in reference to the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”.
Pavn already had an agreement with Atltico since the beginning of the year. The agreement defined that the player would reinforce the alvinegro club as soon as his contract with Boca Juniors ended, on June 30. Thus, the alvinegra board had to bear only the gloves.
The striker arrived in Brazil this Saturday morning and completed the bureaucratic procedures to sign the definitive link with Galo.
the fourth signing confirmed by Atltico for the second semester. Before Pavn, the club had already announced the arrival of defender Jemerson and strikers Pedrinho and Alan Kardec. The quartet will be able to debut with the white shirt from July 18, when the international transfer window in Brazil officially opens.
Pavn’s arrival adds to the list of players signed by Atltico this century with a World Cup contest on the curriculum (see them all in the gallery below). The 26-year-old Argentinian competed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with his country’s team.
World Cup players signed by Atltico in the 20th century
numbers by mouth
In 2021, Pavn played 36 games for Boca Juniors, scored four goals and provided five assists. In 2021, he was ‘cornered’ by the Argentine club, who already knew about his departure to Atlético, and did not enter the field.
Pavn even has six suspension games to play in the Copa Libertadores. Therefore, he will not be able to defend the new club in the main continental competition.
abuse report
Pavn’s arrival at Atltico was criticized, as the player was denounced for sexual abuse in Argentina. In February 2021, Gisela Marisol Doyle accused him of raping her and took the Justia case. The player denies the accusations.
Faced with the controversial scenario, Atltico appointed a professional to seek information about the case. The club’s legal department understands that there is nothing that can tarnish the athlete’s image, despite the investigation.