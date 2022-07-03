Australian socialite arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old boy

An Australian socialite has been criminally indicted for sexual abuse of a minor – she allegedly had sex four times with a 14-year-old boy in just one day, which amounts to sexual abuse of a minor under 18.

Savannah Daisley, 45, testified at Waverley Local Court in Sydney on Tuesday, according to Australian news website.

Savannah is the daughter of an equestrian millionaire. The four sexual encounters with the boy would have taken place on May 20, 2021. It was not known if the two knew each other before the act, but police say she could have been intoxicated at the time.

The judge in charge of the case, Jaqueline Milledge, refused to post bail on “rather disturbing” allegations, according to the American tabloid New York Post.

The heiress’ father, Ross Daisley, offered her $10,000 for parole, which she turned down. Daisley rose to fame after his racehorse Choisir won the prestigious Royal Ascot and Newmarket races held in the UK in 2003.

The socialite, mother of two, has denied allegations of child sexual abuse, including plans to plead not guilty at trial.

Savannah’s defense argued that the allegations are unfounded and that it was an “oath against oath” case.

The prosecutor in the case, Daniel Richardson, however, says there is clear evidence of abuse. According to him, a police officer recounts the recording of a phone call she made, in which Savannah admits to having kissed the 14-year-old. The prosecutor assumed she was intoxicated at the time, as she has little recollection of the day.

Richardson quotes an excerpt from the recording where she wanted to keep this secret. “She says, ‘I thought you were going to call the police on me, I thought we put this in a little box and threw it at the bottom of the sea,'” she said. “The (policeman’s) instruction to me is that the phone call was quite blunt for her. The facts are that confessions were made captured by wiretapping and it is a very serious matter.”

Savannah deleted her Instagram account, but a screenshot taken by the News showed that, in a post, she celebrated being sober for 223 days. She will be held until her next court appearance on August 23.