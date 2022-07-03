ariadna Arantes is one of the greats of the BBB. The girl stood out mainly for being the first transsexual participant to enter the program and to this day, her participation is remembered. The influencer only stayed a week in realitybut it was enough to be remembered.

This Saturday (2), his interview aired on the program “Side by side with Fefito“, in the channel splashfrom Uol and ariadna revealed some information that until then no one knew about his life before entering the most guarded house in Brazil. In the interview, the content creator confessed that she was a prostitute before Big Brother.

“Days before entering the BBB I was prostituting myself. When I got the call from the production, I had just arrived in Belo Horizonte, that I went to prostitute myself there. That’s something I’ve always made clear to people, because it’s part of my life. It was a phase I needed to evolve as a human being and as a spirit,” he said.

“In the interview for the BBB the last question was: ‘Are you still prostituting yourself?’, and I said ‘I’m still prostituting myself, because none of you here pay my bills’. Authenticity and truth made me chosen,” she said. ariadna.