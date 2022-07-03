Away from TV, Ney Latorraca makes a will and exposes inheritance: “ICU”

Ney Latorraca already has a signed will.

Currently in reruns on the soap opera The Carnation and the Rose, in the skin of Cornelius, Ney Latorraca already formalized his will. The 77-year-old actor is away from television.

Collecting iconic papers, Ney Latorraca marked Brazilian TV in plots such as Vamp (1990), O Cravo e a Rosa (2000), O Beijo do Vampiro (2002) and Da Cor do Pecado (2004), among others.

The veteran actor chose to reduce his participation in the productions so that he could enjoy life with his husband, director Edi Botelho, especially after dealing with a delicate situation involving his health.

For those who don’t know, in 2012, Ney Latorraca stayed for almost “50 days, admitted to the ICU”, after undergoing a delicate surgery to remove the gallbladder. It turns out that the procedure ended up causing inflammation in the bile ducts and spread throughout the body.

“Success moved me, I didn’t know success was so violent like that. I wanted that popular hit so badly and it happened. I was scared at the time, I got sick.”commented the actor in an interview with Persona In Foco, from TV Cultura in a recent interview.

READY WILL

Already getting ready to put everything in order with your departure, Ney Latorraca said that he has already defined the bureaucratic issues of his will.

As he does not have children, the actor said that he will leave the wealth accumulated over the years on TV to institutions dedicated to the theater, since it was in them that he made millions.

“It’s my mother’s wish too. I think that’s how it has to be. What I gained from the theater has to go back to these causes. That’s the artist’s mission, at least for me.”declared the actor who made several soap operas in Globe.