Banana Benefits You Probably Didn’t Know

There are several advantages to entering the banana in our diet and some of them we already know well. For example, we know that it is rich in potassium, which influences the health of our bones and prevents cramps and cardiovascular diseases. However, there are secret benefits of bananawhich are the least known, but still very important.

Here are some examples that will surprise you about the beneficial potential of this food for our health.

understand the benefits

Few people know, but banana is an essential item for those who want to have healthier and more beautiful skin. After all, fruit can provide 13% of the amount of magnesium we need throughout the day. This is far more than most foods can offer us and will greatly improve the health of the skin. But that’s not all, the healthier your skin is, the more beautiful it will be! Therefore, eating bananas can help you gain an “extra glow”.

Due to the large amounts of vitamin A and vitamin C present in the fruit, the banana becomes an excellent source of health for the eyes. That’s because these components are very important to ensure a fuller and healthier vision. They will even be responsible for reducing the likelihood of developing visual impairments, such as difficulty seeing at night.

Improves sleep quality

Having a good night’s sleep is non-negotiable for the development of our health as a whole. But not always our body can meet the demand for vitamins and hormones necessary for this. In this sense, the banana can help you, as it helps in the production of serotonin, which, among other functions, is one of the hormones linked to the regulation and quality of sleep. In addition, the presence of vitamin B6 will also contribute to that necessary rest.

Finally, what will excite a lot of people, the banana contributes to weight loss. After all, eating the fruit increases the feeling of satiety, which makes us less susceptible to overeating. Therefore, it serves as a great afternoon snack to satisfy hunger.