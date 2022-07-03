Barriers to access to healthcare for trans and non-binary people in the SUS [podcast]



Ensuring access to basic rights for transgender and non-binary people is a collective social duty. Constituting a socially vulnerable group, the delivery of quality and fair health care is a form of social validation that reinforces these people’s right to be and exist.

Debate these policies and equip health professionals to apply them in their work is a timid step, but essential in building a more just and equitable society for transgender and non-binary people. In this episode, the community doctor and editor of the PEBMED Portal, Marcelo Gobbo, comments on some of these barriers in order to present public policy and its limitations from the perspective of health professionals.

Press play and check out the episode!

SUS and acting with ptransgender and non-binary people

Although there is an ordinance that redefines, expands and regulates the transsexualization process within the scope of the unified health system, the SUS, its existence does not in itself put into practice the basic guarantee of access to the processes it regulates.

The guarantee of these rights has numerous barriers. Some of them involve structural aspects of the organization of the health system, other barriers are in the deliberations of the public policy itself, others are in the practice of those professionals who will not apply the policy or even those who will apply it in a biased way.

In this episode you will hear about:

What is gender transition or reassignment

What are the regulations that make up this process within the scope of the SUS

What are the rights of transsexual and non-binary people within the scope of SUS

What are the limitations contained in the public policy of this ordinance in guaranteeing the rights of trans and non-binary people

How health professionals in all areas can help build fairer and safer spaces for trans and non-binary people.

Author:

Family and Community Doctor ⦁ Editor of Family and Community Medicine of the PEBMED Portal ⦁ Professor of Communication, Professionalism and Humanization in Health at IMEPAC Araguari ⦁ Supervisor of Preventive Medicine and Assistant Physician at Unimed Uberlândia ⦁ Creator of the “Hora da Saúde” program ⦁ Instagram: @mgobbojr