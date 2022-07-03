Barriers to access to healthcare for trans and non-binary people in the SUS [podcast]

Rate our content:
There was an error making your request, please try again!
Your evaluation is essential for us to continue improving the Pebmed Portal
The PEBMED Portal is intended for doctors and other health professionals. Our contents inform recent panoramas of medicine.
If you are interested in publishing your resume on the internet, connecting with patients and increasing your differentials, create a free profile on AgendarConsulta, PEBMED’s partner site.
Ensuring access to basic rights for transgender and non-binary people is a collective social duty. Constituting a socially vulnerable group, the delivery of quality and fair health care is a form of social validation that reinforces these people’s right to be and exist.
Debate these policies and equip health professionals to apply them in their work is a timid step, but essential in building a more just and equitable society for transgender and non-binary people. In this episode, the community doctor and editor of the PEBMED Portal, Marcelo Gobbo, comments on some of these barriers in order to present public policy and its limitations from the perspective of health professionals.
Press play and check out the episode!
For more content like this, follow our channel on Spotify!
SUS and acting with ptransgender and non-binary people
Although there is an ordinance that redefines, expands and regulates the transsexualization process within the scope of the unified health system, the SUS, its existence does not in itself put into practice the basic guarantee of access to the processes it regulates.
The guarantee of these rights has numerous barriers. Some of them involve structural aspects of the organization of the health system, other barriers are in the deliberations of the public policy itself, others are in the practice of those professionals who will not apply the policy or even those who will apply it in a biased way.
In this episode you will hear about:
- What is gender transition or reassignment
- What are the regulations that make up this process within the scope of the SUS
- What are the rights of transsexual and non-binary people within the scope of SUS
- What are the limitations contained in the public policy of this ordinance in guaranteeing the rights of trans and non-binary people
- How health professionals in all areas can help build fairer and safer spaces for trans and non-binary people.
Also check:
Sexual orientation, gender identity and expression: knowing to care for the LGBTI+ population
Integrated Podcast: The role of the SUS for the health professional [podcast]
Also check by other players:
Also follow PEBMED on Instagram, Facebook, twitter and on YouTube.
Author:
See more benefits of being a user of the PEBMED Portal:
See more benefits of being a user
from the PEBMED Portal:
7 days free with Whitebook
Application made for you, doctor, designed to bring security and objectivity to your clinical decision.
Free access to Nursebook
Access fundamental information for your daily life such as anamnesis, semiology.
Free Forum access
Space for the exchange of experiences and constructive comments on topics related to Medicine and Health.
unlimited access
Get access to news, studies, updates and more content written and reviewed by experts
Test your knowledge
Answer our quizzes and study in a simple and fun way
custom content
Receive studies, updates, new behaviors and other content segmented by specialties by email
quiz
Regarding the follow-up of this patient and other cases of induced abortion, which of the following alternatives should you consider to be the most appropriate? Click on the banner below and reply in our forum.