Bauru applies more than 7,300 doses of vaccine this Saturday

Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil Health applies 7,300 doses of vaccine to Bauruenses, this Saturday (2)

Bauru City Hall, through the Health Department, applied 7,344 doses of vaccine this Saturday (2). 4,373 doses of the Influenza vaccine and 2,406 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were applied. The childhood vaccination calendar was also updated, with 424 children attended and 565 doses applied. The information is from the City Hall Communications Office.

All Basic Health Units (UBS) and Family Health Units (USF) operated for the application of vaccines, with the exception of the UBSs in Centro, Vila Falcão, Bela Vista, Geisel and Chapadão/Mendonça, which provide medical care free of charge. demand on Saturdays.

People who failed to get the vaccine this Saturday can look for a health unit from Monday (4). To receive the Influenza vaccine, it is necessary to schedule an appointment on the Bauru City Hall website, at www.bauru.sp.gov.br/agendamentovacinas. The Influenza vaccine is applied to the entire population aged 6 months or older, and the person must present RG, CPF and proof of residence.

The Covid-19 vaccine, on the other hand, is applied without an appointment in health units, from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The person must present RG, CPF, proof of residence and the card with the previous doses. Children’s calendar vaccines are also available at health units, from Monday to Friday at the same time, without the need for an appointment.

Parents must present their personal documents, the child’s documents and the vaccination card so that the professionals of the health unit can check the pending doses.