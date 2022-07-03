BC postpones the resumption of forgotten money for the third consecutive month – News

The BC (Central Bank) postponed for the third consecutive month the resumption of forgotten money rescue service in financial institutions. The second stage of the SVR (System of Values ​​Receivable) should have started on May 2, but the civil servants’ strike affected the agency’s services.

According to the monetary authority, the stoppage has hampered the development schedule for system improvements and the new date for the reopening of the service will be communicated in due course, with no forecast yet.

The movement of the agency’s employees, which began on April 1, has led to delays and the suspension of the release of documents, such as the Focus bulletin, exchange rate data and the daily Ptax.

















Swing











The SVR has already registered 3.6 million requests from individuals, totaling R$321 million, and 19 thousand requests from companies, totaling R$15 million. In the second stage, the forecast is that R$ 4.1 billion will be released.

They are forgotten resources of undue collection of fees or credit obligations not provided for in the term of commitment; closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance; accounts closed at brokerage firms and securities dealers; and other situations that result in amounts to be returned recognized by financial institutions.

This phase will also deal with situations involving more specific legal, operational and technological issues, such as the deceased or people with difficulty obtaining a silver or gold level gov.br account.

According to the BC, in this new phase of the SVR, it will not be necessary to make an appointment for consultation and request for the redemption of resources referring to closed bank accounts with available balance or due to fees improperly charged, for example. The BC estimates that, in total, R$ 8 billion can be released into the economy through the SVR.

















What are forgotten values?











• Closed checking or savings accounts, with available balance.

• Fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC.

• Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions.

• Unsought resources relating to terminated consortium groups.



