‘Beyond Illusion’: Matias runs away with Heloísa’s wedding dress | come around

Heloísa, all happy, will try on the wedding dress with Isadora, not knowing that she is being watched by Matias.
“I’m in the clouds! Who knew that I would find my daughter and still marry the man I love?”, she celebrates.
Matias will hear everything and will run to the kitchen, where he will steal the icing on the cake that is prepared by Manuela (Mariah da Penha). And he won’t stop there. He will do worse! When no one is watching, Matias will enter Heloísa’s room and run out with her wedding dress under his arms!
04 Jul
Monday
Joaquim welcomes Rafael Antunes and is thrilled with the possibility of defeating Davi. Eugênio complains about his marriage to Úrsula to Violeta. Joaquim tells Úrsula about the real Rafael. Iolanda looks for Joaquim’s documents at Augusta’s house. The radio contest begins. Augusta suspects that her house has been invaded and looks for Davi’s briefcase. Joaquim arrives at the police station. Emília is successful in her radio presentation, and Cipriano criticizes his wife. Davi asks Heloísa to hide the folder with the documents against Joaquim. Constantino presents the Valentino show. Olivia questions Heloísa about her biological father. Matias runs away with Heloísa’s wedding dress. Valentino gives a warning to Davi, who is apprehensive. Joaquim discovers David’s true identity.
