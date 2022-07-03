Bienal do Livro opens full of pop authors and with a tight grip – 02/07/2022 – Illustrated

Books were reunited with the crowds of São Paulo on the post-pandemic return of the Bienal do Livro, which opened its doors at 10 am this Saturday with inclement sun for a long line.

The impression is that the demand for an event like this was dammed and, when it was released all at once, it provoked not only a jostling in the most disputed publishers — many, such as Rocco, Record and Intrinseca, offering immersive experiences for fans of his books—but also long delays for those who wanted to eat or relieve themselves in the bathroom.

During the afternoon, there were people sitting on the floor every meter of the pavilion — even with an area larger than the Anhembi, home of the last in-person edition in 2018, and a slightly smaller number of stands, reduced from 197 to 182.

What sounds like the organization’s unpreparedness can also be tinged by the sunny day, which encouraged families to leave their homes, and by the fact that the first day of the Bienal do Livro is traditionally the most popular and features major attractions.

Since the beginning of the activities, the people who gathered around the Expo Center Norte went around the block and made the monitors in charge of guiding the tour buses and drivers who paid R$ 55 for parking suffer.

The tightness of almost all the runners was even more inevitable to see the big stars of the day — the authors, who gathered real crowds in what is perhaps the only Brazilian event in which a writer is treated as a rock star.

The quintet Thalita Rebouças, Babi Dewet, Paula Pimenta, Bruna Vieira and Luiza Trigo spoke in the morning about the feeling of seeing their books adapted for the screen and generated screams of genuine emotion from an audience formed, in their majority, by teenagers who adored his works of the young adult genre.

At the age of 86, Mauricio de Sousa was the target of a number of photos and applause that would not hurt Paul McCartney — every time the comic artist mentioned a character from Monica’s Gang, who certainly helped to teach a good part of that audience gathered to reading, the reactions were effusive, with a palpable affection in the air.

All this happened while writers with different talents and a less massive audience spoke in several other spaces of the pavilion, from Valter Hugo Mãe discussing Saramago with José Luís Peixoto and Socorro Acioli to José Falero debating literature on the periphery with Luana Rabetti —Ferréz was scheduled for this table and could not appear.

The Book Biennial continues until next Sunday, the 10th, with a program that mixes pop names like Xuxa and Lázaro Ramos with award-winning writers like Paulina Chiziane and Jeferson Tenório.