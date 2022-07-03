Big Serie A club announce the signing of Otero

The Venezuelan Rómulo Otero, 29 years old, who was playing in Mexican football, with the colors of Cruz Azul, is the newest reinforcement of the Strength for the remainder of the season. The northeastern club won the competition and closed with the midfielder, who arrives to fight for a position in Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team.

In Brazilian football, Otero became known for his good spell with the colors of Atlético MG. He lived his peak of his career with the colors of Galo, but he was not the only team, from Brazil, that Otero played. In 2020, he had a short stint at Corinthians.

In the sights of other clubs, Fortaleza was faster and closed the hiring of the Venezuelan. The player is expected to pass exams and start training with the rest of the squad. The contract, however, will only be for six months.

For the remainder of the season, Fortaleza had already announced the arrival of Thiago Galhardo, who was european football, performing with the colors of Celtic. In addition to Otero and Thiago, other names may come to the club, which seeks to recover in the Brasileirão.

Away from home, the FEC returns to the field this Sunday, against Coritiba, for the Brasileirão.