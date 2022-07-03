Biro reveals conversation in the dressing room and says that defeat should not influence Corinthians in Libertadores

Corinthians suffered a 4-0 rout against Fluminense, this Saturday, by the Brasileirão, at Maracanã. After the match, debutant Guilherme Biro spoke about the conversation between Vítor Pereira’s group in the changing rooms of the Rio stadium.

In the mixed zone, the young Biro, 18 years old, highlighted that the conversation between the group was one of support and a search to keep his head up for the next commitments of the season. In three days, Timão faces Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, and decides a spot for the quarterfinals of the competition.

“The chat was supportive, so I could keep my head up. Because as I said, in two days we already have a competition, which we have to win or play to qualify. So that was the conversation, keep your head up, positive thinking, that we have a great game ahead and if God wants to achieve a great classification”, said Biro.

The midfielder also said he disbelieved that this weekend’s result, in the Brasileirão, will influence the dispute against Boca Juniors, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The athlete assured that the team will do everything to have a great game against the brothers.

“I do not think so. We tried to impose what the teacher asked for. But we didn’t make it and ended up not playing a good game.on the contrary. Result didn’t come, but now we have to keep our heads high, because we don’t have time to regret and follow that Tuesday we have a great game“, evaluated Guilherme Biro.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians suffered with some casualties against Fluminense and, thus, they still have concerns for the return game against Boca Juniors. The club updated the list of absences and confirmed the injuries of Fagner and Willian, who left the field in pain last Wednesday, against Boca Juniors.

