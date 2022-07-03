Black Panther 2 | Promotional art reveals full look of Namor

The first look at the king of atlantis of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has apparently been revealed. Supposed concept art for Black Panther: Forever Wakanda has been revealed, providing the first full look at Namor.

The character played by Tenoch Huerta will make his debut in MCU.

The Traditional Atlantean Villain attuma can also be seen below:

datingcreated by Bill Everettappeared for the first time in the marvel comics #1 (October 1939), which was the first comic strip in Timely Comicsthe predecessor of marvel comics in the 1930s and 1940s. dating is the mutated son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis. He often works directly with the AvengersO Fantastic Fouryou X-Men and the Illuminati. Other times, the character was a foil to the heroes as a defender of his realm.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever scheduled for November, with Ryan Coogler in the direction.

The cast will have Letitia Wright (Death on the Nile) as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o (The 355 Agents) as Nakia, Winston Duke (Double change) like M’Baku, Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead) as General Okoye, Angela Bassett (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) as Ramonda, and Martin Freeman (Sherlock) as Everett Ross.