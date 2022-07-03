Bolsonarista Thiago Gagliasso is convicted of spreading fake news

Bolsonarista Thiago Gagliasso, known for being the brother of actor Bruno Gagliasso and having participated in Record’s “A Fazenda” program, was sentenced to indemnify Adriana Santana de Araújo Rodrigues in R$10,000. He spread fake news on social media.

Adriana is the mother of Marlon Santana de Araújo, one of the boys murdered in the Jacarezinho massacre. She sued the bolsonarista after he posted images of a woman holding a rifle and claimed that it was her, information denied by the police themselves.

Despite the victory, Adriana’s lawyer, João Tancredo, told the newspaper O Globo that the value is very low. “It’s practically a stimulus to keep lying,” he commented.

In addition to Thiago, seven other supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro have already been convicted because of the episode and needed to compensate Adriana. They are: former senator Magno Malta; federal deputies Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM) and Luis Miranda (Republicans-DF); and state representatives Filippe Poubel (PL-RJ), Gil Diniz (PL-SP) and Delegada Sheila (PL-MG).

Blogger Allan dos Santos was also sued. However, the bolsonarista is a fugitive from justice and has not yet been tried.

