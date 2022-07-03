Bolsonaro cancels lunch he would have with the president of Portugal in Brasilia

President of Portugal arrived in Brazil this weekend (photo: JURE MAKOVEC/AFP)

Lisbon, Portugal — The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, arrived in So Paulo, this Saturday (2/7), willing to meet former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, of the PT, which led the president Jair Bolsonaro canceling the lunch he would have on Monday (4/2) with the Portuguese leader.

Rebelo de Souza traveled to Brazil to celebrate the centenary of the first flight across the Atlantic made by Sacadura Cabral and Gago Coutinho. “You don’t die because a lunch is cancelled. There is no drama in it,” said the president shortly before leaving for Brazil.

According to him, Bolsonaro invited them to have lunch. Rebelo de Castro already had an agenda in Brazil and decided to extend it for another day for the appointment with the Brazilian president. His move to Brasilia, by the way, would require internal logistics. A Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane would have to move him from the country’s capital so he could board in another city, probably Recife, back to Portugal.

“Whoever invites for lunch decides whether to have lunch or not”, said Rebelo de Souza. He said he understood the Brazilian political context, but recalled that, last year, he was in Brazil and talked to former Brazilian presidents and, even so, Bolsonaro called him for lunch. “So there is a parallel in the situation”, he stressed. In addition to Lula, the Portuguese leader will meet with former president Michel Temer and should speak with Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

For the Portuguese president, “it is evident that if the president of the Republic of Brazil understands that he cannot, does not want to, it is not opportune, it does not enter into his schedule at this moment to maintain the invitation, which, by the way, he sent me in writing, that he do so. ”. “Whoever invites has the word to keep the invitation or not”, he stressed.

Brazil and Ukraine

Rebelo de Sousa recalled that there are important political issues on which Portugal and Brazil disagree. “On the question of Ukraine, Brazil and Portugal had different positions. Portugal allied with Ukraine, Brazil, no. This is a heavy situation. Lunch, no,” he emphasized.

In his opinion, however, nothing gets in the way of relations between the two countries, as it is not about people, but relationships between peoples. There are, according to him, more than 200,000 Brazilians living in Portugal today and more than 1 million Portuguese in Brazil. “We therefore have to know what is fundamental and what is not,” he said. This Saturday, the Portuguese president participates in the Book Biennial.