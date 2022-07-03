Bolsonaro leads intentions in Rio Grande do Sul

A survey shows, however, that Lula (34.5%) and Bolsonaro (39.3%) are tied at the limit of the margin of error.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads the electoral contest for the Presidency of the Republic in Rio Grande do Sul, according to a survey by the Paraná Pesquisas institute, carried out from June 27 to July 1, 2022.

Bolsonaro scores 39.3% of voting intentions in the state against 34.5% of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who is in 2nd place. Here is the full text of the research (332 KB).

The survey carried out with 1,540 voters shows that the 2 pre-candidates with the most voting intentions are tied at the limit of the margin of error, of 2.5% for the general results. The survey, registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-08027/2022, reaches a confidence level of 95% and cost BRL 40,000.00.

Followed by Lula, appears the pre-candidate for the presidency for the PDT, Ciro Gomes, with 7.6% of the voting intentions, and the pre-candidate for the MDB, Simone Tebet, with 2.5%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions for president:

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 39.3% – maintained (40.1% in the previous survey)

39.3% – maintained (40.1% in the previous survey) Lula (EN): 34.5% – maintained (34.2% in the previous survey)

34.5% – maintained (34.2% in the previous survey) Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7.6% -maintained (6.4% in the previous survey)

7.6% -maintained (6.4% in the previous survey) Simone Tebet (MDB): 2.5% -maintained (0.9% in the previous survey)

2.5% -maintained (0.9% in the previous survey) Pablo Marcal (Pros): 0.8% -maintained (0.5% in the previous survey)

0.8% -maintained (0.5% in the previous survey) André Janones (Avant): 0.6% -maintained (0.8% in the previous survey)

0.6% -maintained (0.8% in the previous survey) Felipe D’Avila (New): 0.5% -maintained (0.3% in the previous survey)

0.5% -maintained (0.3% in the previous survey) Vera Lucia (PSTU): 0.5% -maintained (0.6% in the previous survey)

0.5% -maintained (0.6% in the previous survey) Eymael (DC): 0.4% – maintained (0.1% in the previous survey)

0.4% – maintained (0.1% in the previous survey) Luciano Bivar (Union Brazil): 0.2% – maintained (0.1% in the previous survey)

0.2% – maintained (0.1% in the previous survey) Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0.1% – maintained (not scored in the previous survey)

0.1% – maintained (not scored in the previous survey) Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0.1% – maintained (not scored in the previous survey)

0.1% – maintained (not scored in the previous survey) Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 4.8% – maintained (6.1% in the previous survey)

4.8% – maintained (6.1% in the previous survey) None/White/Null: 8.1% -maintained (7.8% in the previous survey)

Former São Paulo governor João Doria (PSDB); former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (União Brasil); Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE); and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), did not point out voting intentions.

In Brazil, to be elected in the 1st round, the candidate must receive at least 50% plus 1 of the valid votes. In short, the winner must have more votes than all the opponents combined. Blank and null votes are not considered in this calculation.

The survey used a sample of 1,540 voters aged 16 or over in 64 municipalities. The sample is stratified according to gender, age group, education level and monthly household income.

POWERDATA

The survey released by Paraná Pesquisas confirms the last survey PowerDateheld from June 19 to 21, 2022, which shows Bolsonaro and Lula in a technical tie in the South region.

In terms of region, PT leads with a large advantage in the Northeast (58% to 25%). In the South, Southeast, Midwest and North, the 2 are technically tied.

In Brazil, Lula has 44% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Bolsonaro scores 34%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from June 19 to 21 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 302 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07003/2022.

The research interviewed 3,000 people aged 16 or over in 302 municipalities in the 27 states of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access by clicking here.

Research information began to be compiled by the journalistFernando RodriguesEditor-in-Chief of Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.