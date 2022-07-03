Bolsonaro leads poll of voting intentions in Rio Grande do Sul

Most of the mature population, between 35 and 44 years old, considers the current administration of the country to be excellent; voters’ overall perception of this job improved by 7 percentage points from May to June

Gregg Newton / AFP

Bolsonaro wins preference among gaucho voters



The Liberal Party (PL) pre-candidate for president, Jair Bolsonarois the name preferred by voters in Rio Grande do Sul, according to the most recent survey carried out between June 27 and July 1, by the Paraná Research. He appears with 39.3% of voting intentions. His main opponent, the former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, has 34.5%. Then, thirdly, Ciro Gomes, 7.6%, and fourth, Simone Tebet, 2.5%. The other candidates did not individually reach 1% of voter preference. The survey was carried out in 64 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul, with 1540 voters interviewed in person.

Respondents also responded about what they thought of the current administration of the country by President Jair Bolsonaro. Here the score was evenly divided. His work ahead of Brazil is approved by 47.3% and disapproved by 48%. Does not know and did not give an opinion, 4.7% of respondents. In terms of age, young adults, aged 35 to 44, form the group with the largest number of people who approve of the president’s administration (54.9%). But young people, aged between 16 and 24, come out with the group with the greatest disapproval (61%). However, in general, when these data are compared with those of the last survey, referring to May, it is clear that the president’s assessment has improved. In May, 15.2% considered his administration excellent. That number rose by 7 percentage points. Those who thought it was terrible decreased, from 34.5% to 33.5%.