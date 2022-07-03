Bolsonaro leads presidential race in São Paulo, says Paraná Pesquisas

A survey released this Sunday, 3rd, shows the president with 39.7% of voting intentions, compared to 36.4% for PT; pre-candidates are technically tied within the margin of error

Editing Jovem Pan- Isac Nóbrega/PR/Werther Santana/Estadão Content

Elections 2022: Bolsonaro and Lula polarize the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads the race for the Presidency of the Republic in São Paulo, with 39.7% of voting intentions, compared to 36.4% for the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). This is what a survey released this Sunday, 3, by the Paraná Research Institute. the former minister Ciro Gomes, from the PDT, appears numerically in third place, with 7.7% of voting intentions. chosen by MDB, PSDB and Citizenship as the name of the so-called third way, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) has 1.7%. As the margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, Bolsonaro and Lula, who polarize the dispute over the Planalto Palace, are technically tied.

Regarding the last survey, released at the end of May, Bolsonaro and Lula oscillated positively. The President of the Republic went from 39.1% to 39.7%, while the former president jumped from 35% to 36.4%. Ciro Gomes went from 5.4% of intentions to 7.7% in one month. Senator Simone Tebet, in turn, increased from 1.1% to 1.7% in this period. In the survey released in May, however, the name of former São Paulo governor João Doria (PSDB) had still been included. The toucan won the partisan primaries, but withdrew his candidacy due to resistance from the acronym’s summit. Check out the results of the survey released this Sunday, 3rd below:

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 39.7%

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): 36.4%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7.7%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 1.7%

Pablo Marçal (PROS): 0.8%

André Janones (Forward): 0.7%

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 0.7%

Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (New): 0.4%

José Maria Eymael (Christian Democracy): 0.3%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0.2%

Luciano Bivar (União Brasil): 0.1%

Leonardo Pericles (Popular Unit): zero

Blanks and nulls: 7%

Could not answer: 4.4%

Also according to the survey, 49.5% of people from São Paulo disapprove of the Bolsonaro government and 45.3% approve – 5.2% did not respond. Among the pre-candidates for the presidency mentioned in the survey, Ciro Gomes is the most rejected (53.4%). The President of the Republic appears in second place: according to the institute, 50.5% of voters would not vote for the president of the country at all. Lula (49.2%) and Tebet (37%) complete the list of the most rejected presidential candidates. PL and PT candidates have, respectively, 48% and 49.3% of potential votes. Bolsonaro has 30.3% convinced voters and 17.7% are considering choosing him for another term. Among Lula’s potential voters, on the other hand, 27.9% are convinced of their votes and 21.4% said they can vote for the former president. Senator Simone Tebet is the most unknown among all the pre-candidates: 46.8% do not know her well enough to say whether or not they would vote for the congresswoman. The Paraná Research Institute heard 1,820 voters in São Paulo, between June 27th and 30th, in 77 municipalities in the state. The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-03362/2022.