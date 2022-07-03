Bolsonaro to undecided voters: ‘Don’t do what your heart tells you’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent a message to undecided voters while attending a service at an evangelical church in Rio de Janeiro. The federal chief executive said that these people should listen to reason, not emotion, when voting.

He guided those present to ask the opinion of older people in the family, such as parents and grandparents, as they would be “the best advisers” for those who are still undecided.

“I ask at this moment that God enlighten each one of you, because in these difficult moments of decision, where each one matters what they are going to do, do not do based on what your heart or emotion tells you. Do it based on your reason,” Bolsonaro said.

“I always say, when in doubt, talk to your parents or grandparents. They are the best advisors for you who are still undecided about what to do”, he added.