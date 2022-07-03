Bolsonaro to undecided voters: ‘Don’t do what your heart tells you’

Bolsonaro in speech
Bolsonaro was totally against abortion when speaking to evangelicals (photo: Marcos Correia/PR)
President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent a message to undecided voters while attending a service at an evangelical church in Rio de Janeiro. The federal chief executive said that these people should listen to reason, not emotion, when voting.

He guided those present to ask the opinion of older people in the family, such as parents and grandparents, as they would be “the best advisers” for those who are still undecided.

“I ask at this moment that God enlighten each one of you, because in these difficult moments of decision, where each one matters what they are going to do, do not do based on what your heart or emotion tells you. Do it based on your reason,” Bolsonaro said.

“I always say, when in doubt, talk to your parents or grandparents. They are the best advisors for you who are still undecided about what to do”, he added.

Abortion

The president also spoke about abortion at the meeting with evangelicals. He emphasized the polarization of ideas with his main rival in the elections, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has positioned himself contrary to the theme.

“The other side wants to legalize abortion. We don’t want to. The other side wants to legalize drugs. We don’t want to. The other side wants to legalize gender ideology. We don’t want to. The other side wants to get closer to communist countries. We don’t want to”.

“The other side attacks the family. We defend the Brazilian family. The other side wants to curtail social media. We want freedom from social media.”

Before being in Rio, Bolsonaro visited Salvador, where he participated in the events to commemorate Bahia’s Independence Day. He performed a motorcycle ride at Farol da Barra and was cheered by several supporters.

