Bolsonaro to undecided voters: ‘Don’t do what your heart tells you’

He guided those present to ask the opinion of older people in the family, such as parents and grandparents, as they would be “the best advisers” for those who are still undecided.
“I ask at this moment that God enlighten each one of you, because in these difficult moments of decision, where each one matters what they are going to do, do not do based on what your heart or emotion tells you. Do it based on your reason,” Bolsonaro said.
Abortion
“The other side wants to legalize abortion. We don’t want to. The other side wants to legalize drugs. We don’t want to. The other side wants to legalize gender ideology. We don’t want to. The other side wants to get closer to communist countries. We don’t want to”.
“The other side attacks the family. We defend the Brazilian family. The other side wants to curtail social media. We want freedom from social media.”
Before being in Rio, Bolsonaro visited Salvador, where he participated in the events to commemorate Bahia’s Independence Day. He performed a motorcycle ride at Farol da Barra and was cheered by several supporters.