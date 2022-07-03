Botafogo beats Bahia and becomes leader of Group B in the Women’s A2 Series | Brazilian female a2 series

The match, held at the Giulite Coutinho Stadium, in Mesquita, Rio, opened doors for Botafogo members and was marked by intense heat and strong sun.

Botafogo beats Bahia in the Women's Brasileirão Serie A2 — Photo: Arthur Barreto/BFR Women's Disclosure

Botafogo’s goal came out of play on the right side of the field. Miriam advanced and put it in the area, where Kélen completed it with a header.

With the result, Botafogo is the leader of Group B, with seven points. Bahia, in second place, remains with four. Vasco and Fluminense have one point each and will face each other on Sunday (3), at 3 pm, in Laranjeiras.

In the competition, which is worth four spots to the elite of Brazilian women’s football next year, the top two from each group will go to the quarterfinals, playing home and back from August 6th. Then, whoever qualifies for the semifinals of the tournament already guarantees a spot in the 2023 A1 Series.

The Gloriosas return to the field on the 10th, against Bahia again, for the fourth round. The game is scheduled for CT Evaristo Macedo, in the metropolitan region of Salvador, Bahia, at 3 pm.

