Botafogo discloses related to the game against Red Bull Bragantino; Lucas Fernandes returns, and Erison and Piazon leave

O Botafogo released the list of 22 players listed for the duel against Red Bull Bragantino, this Monday (4), at 8 pm, at Nabi Abi Chedid, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. The main news is the return of midfielder Lucas Fernandes, recovered from a physical problem not reported by the club.

Diego Gonçalves, who felt pain again in the game against América-MG, Erison (low back pain) and Lucas Piazon (shoulder), who are going through the transition stage, will not travel with the delegation. Defender Carli and midfielder Chay will have to serve suspension for the third yellow card and are also absent.

Botafogo will also have the return of defender Victor Cuesta and midfielder Luís Oyama, who cannot play in the Copa do Brasil because they have played for other clubs. Barreto, Carlinhos, Gustavo Sauer, Rafael and Victor Sá continue to recover from injuries.

Check out the related ones for Red Bull Bragantino x Botafogo:

goalkeepers: Diego Loureiro, Douglas Borges and Gatito Fernández

Sides: Daniel Borges, Hugo and Saravia

Defenders: Kanu, Klaus, Lucas Mezenga, Philipe Sampaio and Victor Cuesta

steering wheels: Del Piage, Kayque, Luís Oyama, Patrick de Paula and Tchê Tchê

Socks: Lucas Fernandes

Attackers: Daniel Cruz, Jeffinho, Matheus Nascimento, Rikelmi and Vinicius Lopes