Botafogo: Gatito and Joel Carli are ‘free’ to sign pre-contract with other clubs

With a link with Botafogo until the end of the year, Gatito Fernández and Joel Carli can already sign a pre-contract with other clubs, as well as Douglas Borges and Carlinhos. The information is from the “GE” website.

The two foreigners are holders and are the players with the longest time in the club. Joel Carli arrived in 2016, was left in 2020 and went to Aldosivi, but returned the following year and became the gringo with the most matches for the club. Gatito has been with Botafogo since 2017.

There is also the case of Victor Cuesta, who is on loan until the end of the year at Internacional, but Botafogo can sign permanently at the end of the contract.

In addition to them, there are 36 more players at the end of their contract who can sign pre-contract with other clubs. All from Botafogo B or under-20.

See the list below of players with a contract until the end of the year, according to Bira da Ferj:

Goalkeepers: Gatito Fernández, Douglas Borges, Igo Gabriel, Leandro Matheus, Lucas Barreto, Maurício, Gabriel Toebe and Maurício

Defenders: Joel Carli, Victor Cuesta, Carlos Henrique, Paulo Miranda, Reydson and Alysson

Fullbacks: Carlinhos, Jefinho, Juan Mello, Wallison, Daniel Fagundes and Bernardo

Midfielders and midfielders: Felipe Ferreira, Bruno Leite, Wendel Lessa, JP Galvão, Vinicius Amaral, Maykon Douglas, João Felipe, Marcelinho, Guilherme Liberato, Pedro China and Raí

Forwards: Daniel Cruz, Brendon, Jeffinho, Darius Lewis, Paulinho, Wagner, Gabriel Tigrão, Marquinhos, Lucas Goiano and João Victor