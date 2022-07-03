Brazil confirms 11 more cases of monkeypox in less than 48 hours – News

According to the Ministry of Health, this Saturday (2), the number of cases of monkeypox in Brazil rose to 48. Two days ago, the country had only 37 patients who tested positive for the disease.

In a note, the folder detailed that the state of São Paulo concentrates the majority of confirmed cases, with 36 in total.

So far, the states that also accumulate positive results are Minas Gerais (1), Rio Grande do Sul (2), Ceará (1) and Rio de Janeiro (2). The ministry reported that it continues to monitor all patients.





“The Ministry, through the Situation Room and the National CIEVS, continues in direct articulation with the states to monitor cases and trace the contacts of patients”, he said in a note.

According to the Ministry of Health, another 47 cases are still under investigation in the states of Rio Grande do Sul (3), Santa Catarina (3), Paraná (3), São Paulo (16), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Rio de Janeiro (7), Espírito Santo (1), Acre (3), Ceará (5), Rio Grande do Norte (1), Minas Gerais (1), Goiás (1) and the Federal District (2).

It is worth noting that the Brazil already faces community transmission of the diseasethat is, the virus has already infected people who have not traveled or had contact with anyone who has been in countries where there is an outbreak of the disease, such as Spain and Portugal.



