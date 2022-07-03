Brazil has 174 deaths from Covid in 24 hours and the moving average is up for the ninth day in a row | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (2) 174 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 671,938 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 206. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +55% indicating uptrend for the ninth day in a row.

Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Acre and Amazonas recorded no deaths this Saturday. Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Roraima, Maranhão and the Federal District did not publish an update in the last 24 hours.

In total, the country registered 42,720 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,476,920 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 59,717+83% change from two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Going up (15 states): PB, RO, RN, CE, AL, PR, SC, GO, ES, PI, SP, MT, SE, RJ, BA

PB, RO, RN, CE, AL, PR, SC, GO, ES, PI, SP, MT, SE, RJ, BA In stability (3 states): AC, PE, PA

AC, PE, PA Falling (4 states): AP, AM, MS, RS

AP, AM, MS, RS They did not disclose new data (4 states and the DF): MG, TO, RR, DF, MA

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).