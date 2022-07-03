Brazilian comedian goes viral after interview at Lisbon airport: ‘Same underwear has been 6 days’ | World

Brazilian comedian and businessman Abdías Melo went viral on social media this Saturday (2) after an interview at Humberto Delgado airport, in Lisbon, amid the chaos at European airports with the strike of workers at two airlines.

When asked by the journalist of the broadcaster ‘RTP’ about his situation, the comedian says ‘being in the same underwear for 6 days’.

“I didn’t take a shower, I stink. It’s absurd. My armpit is stinking. And they don’t do anything. They just say: ‘let’s solve it’. Then, they book a flight, give the boarding pass, cancel. poop at home. I’m stuck, not pooping”, he said.

The comedian himself spoke to the journalist after the live entry and also apologized to her if he had caused him embarrassment. On his social networks, Adbias had already published a video in which he complained at a window using the same phrases in a mocking tone.

The interview generated a series of reactions on social media with celebrities and anonymous people playing and also dubbing the video. The comedian posted the moment on his Instagram. See below:

Until dawn this Sunday (3), Abdías still had not managed to get a flight back to Brazil, according to his account on social media.

According to Portuguese media, 65 flights were canceled at Lisbon airport. There are also impacts in Spain, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The mobilization of Ryanair and EasyJet in Madrid, two low-cost airlines, to demand better wages and working conditions coincided with the end of the school year in Europe and the summer holidays.

The Ryanair crew’s strike in Spain – where the company has around 1,900 employees – began on June 24th and that of EasyJet on Friday (1st).

The union of the category also said that Ryanair employees planned stoppages in three periods of four days: from 12 to 15 July, from 18 to 21 July and from 25 to 28 July in the ten Spanish airports where the Irish company operates. .

In the previous six days of the strike, more than 1,200 flights were delayed or cancelled.