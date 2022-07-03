Brazilian goes viral after report of canceled flights in Portugal: “I stink”

On Abdiás’ social networks, there is another video in which he is applauded by other passengers after complaining about spending three days at Lisbon International Airport. The video, posted on Instagram, has over 750,000 views. The other, referring to the interview, more than 700 thousand.
In posts in stories, the influencer showed huge queues of what would be passengers affected by flight cancellations. Other people testified about the problem in Abdiás’ network.
“The situation is chaotic. They said that, until now, there was no concrete position and that they would still see what would happen. We are without suitcases, without having a place to sleep. There were people who slept on the floor. It’s a terrible situation for everyone here”, lamented one passenger.
apologized to reporter
After the viral interview, Abdiás spoke with the Portuguese TV reporter. He apologized for the outburst and said he didn’t know it was live. The journalist, who introduced herself as Inês, wished strength and courage for the Brazilian.
Until the dawn of this Sunday, Abdiás’ departure to Brazil had not yet started, as he himself reported on social media.
comic characters
Abdiás plays comic characters in short, vertical videos. This week, he published one in partnership with comedian Tirullipa. Another personality that appears in the posts is the influencer Carlinhos Maia.