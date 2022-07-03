Breasts, rhinoplasty and lipo: Brazil is among the countries that perform plastic surgery the most; see list and ranking | Health

Brazil was once again the second largest number of plastic surgeries performed in the world in 2020, the year of the most recent global data available, second only to the United States. In the two previous years (2018 and 2019), Brazilians were at the top of the ranking, according to data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS, acronym in English).

Plastic surgeries in Brazil and the USA (2018-2020) BRAZIL UNITED STATES 2018 1,498,327 1,492,383 2019 1,493,673 1,351,917 2020 1,306,962 1,485,116

Around here, what patients looked for the most in 2020 was liposuction, followed by breast implants. See the list:

liposuction

Breast enlargement

eyelid surgery

tummy tuck

breast lift

rhinoplasty

“In Brazil we have a scenario that is centered on body surgery. We are a tropical country, there is a greater exposure of the body. The demand of patients for body surgeries such as breast, abdomen, waist is very high”, explains Alexandre Munhoz, plastic surgeon at Syrian-Lebanese Hospital.

And it’s not just women who look for surgical centers. According to Munhoz, 25% of his patients today are men. “Fifteen years ago that number was less than 5%. They are looking for surgery to improve the aesthetic part. We are living longer and these men are seeing the signs of aging.”

See the ranking of the countries that performed the most surgical procedures in 2020:

United States (1,485,116) Brazil (1,306,962) Russia (478,200) Mexico (456,489) Germany (425,855) Turkey (360,542) Argentina (284,320) India (255,528) Italy (245,400) Japan (222,642)

Interestingly, according to ISAPS, Brazil ranked first in the ranking of surgeries performed on the face, such as rhinoplasty and easy lifting. For the doctors heard by the g1the demand for face surgeries is a reflection of the era of selfies and also of virtual meetings, common during the pandemic.

“This desire to feel good about oneself was exacerbated with the popularization of selfies. People began to analyze themselves and nose surgery began to be more sought after. The nose alone can beautify the face even more”, believes the plastic surgeon. Volney Pitombo, who is also a member of the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery (SBCP).

“In 2020, we had a very large contingent of people in lockdown. Women and men began to have a very large exposure of their faces during online meetings, in cameras that are not ideal, light that is not ideal. At the end of 2020, a boom began of patients looking for face surgeries (eyelid, nose, face)”, completes Munhoz.

According to the ISAPS survey, 87,879 rhinoplasty procedures were performed in Brazil in 2020. In second place comes Turkey, with 66,950 and, in third place, the United States, with 55,436.

When is plastic surgery recommended?

X-ray of the most performed surgeries in 2020

It reshapes specific areas of the body, removing excess fat deposits. For a good result, it needs to be done evenly, precisely for when the person gets fat, there is no depression on one side and overlap on the other.

Liposuction is performed through small incisions and can be performed on different parts of the body, such as breeches, belly, back, arms and neck. In some cases, the patient may choose to have it done in conjunction with other procedures, such as breast reduction and abdominoplasty. The swelling caused by the surgery goes away after a few months.

Experts warn that it is not a treatment for obesity and does not replace physical exercise and eating habits.

According to the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery, the procedure can increase the size and projection of the breast, improve the balance of the body, in addition to improving self-esteem. The implant can also be used to reconstruct the breast after mastectomy or injury. Along with the surgery, a woman may opt for a breast lift (mastopexy).

Despite being the second most sought after surgery in 2020, many women are also making the opposite move: the removal of the silicone implant. One of the causes may be silicone disease (read more here).

The results are immediately visible and the tendency is for the swelling to subside over time.

Eyelid surgery is also called blepharoplasty. It improves the appearance of the upper, lower, or both eyelids. The procedure leaves the area more rejuvenated, making the eyes appear more rested and alert.

“This surgery is very common among people in their 30s and 40s. This procedure works like a cleaning of the skin, it removes the excess skin in the eyes”, explains Pitombo. Results appear gradually as swelling and bruising subside.

The eye region is delicate and requires care. “The main problem that can arise in this surgeon is the removal of more skin and the patient’s eye is very exposed. This greater exposure can cause tearing, red eye and also corneal ulcer, for example”, warns Alexandre Munhoz.

A tummy tuck removes excess fat and skin from the abdomen, creating a smoother, more toned profile. Like liposuction, it is not a procedure to treat obesity.

“It is indicated for people who have excess skin, folds, women who have gone through pregnancy, people with sagging. You make the cut in the pubic region and remove this excess skin”, explains Pitombo.

Results may take a while to appear due to swelling.

According to ISAPS data, Brazil led the world ranking of rhinoplasty in 2020 – there were 87,879 surgeries performed.

Nose surgery can improve the appearance and proportion of the nose and can also correct breathing difficulties.

Rhinoplasty can change: the size of the nose; the width of the nasal dorsum; the profile; the tip of the nose; large, wide or upturned nostrils; asymmetry and nasal deviation. However, it can take up to a year for the patient to see the full result of the surgery.