Bruna Marquezine posts photo of alleged affair in the USA

Currently based in the United States to record the movie “Besouro Azul”, by DC, Bruna Marquezine shared for the first time in her Instagram feed some images of her new routine in Atlanta.

The actress showed images from the set of recordings, including the chair of her character Jenny, Jaime Reyes’ romantic interest, the Blue Beetle.

The protagonist Xolo Maridueña also appeared in an image photographing a game and showing that he and Bruna are already in tune backstage too.

Recently, by posting and then deleting a photo next to the Brazilian actress, fans started rumors that both would be living a romance off-screen as well.

In addition to her new work, Bruna Marquezine showed that she is not alone. Her parents, Telmo and Neide Maia, and her sister, Luana, went to visit the actress in the United States.

See the pictures:

Bruna Marquezine is living in Atlanta, USA Image: Playback/Instagram

Actor Xolo Maridueña appears on Bruna Marquezine’s Instagram feed Image: Playback/Instagram

Bruna Marquezine with her parents and sister in Atlanta, United States, where she is filming the movie ‘Besouro Azul’ Image: Playback/Instagram