Bruno Gagliasso and Gio have a birthday party for Titi at their mansion

Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank make a dream party for Títi and surprise

The actor Bruno Gagliasso and his wife the actress, Giovanna Ewbank, showed a beautiful record of their children and delighted fans. The famous couple has three children. The eldest daughter Títi is nine years old, the middle son Bless, seven years old, and the youngest of the family, Zyan, who is one year and 11 months old.

The actors usually share with their followers on social media moments of family fun. Recently, the couple’s eldest daughter celebrated her 9th birthday. And of course, there was no shortage of celebrations!

This Friday (01), Bruno Gagliasso and his wife celebrated Títi’s birthday in style at the family’s mansion, located in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The little party brought together 25 friends of the firstborn. The kids arrived from school in a limousine and were greeted with various jokes.

Afterwards, the group leaves for a movie session in the garden with the right to a superscreen that projected the movie “Encanto”, a worldwide success. disney. During the screening of the feature, children were served popcorn, cotton candy and cheeseburger.

At the time of “congratulations”, the theme chosen by the little girl for the decoration repeated the theme of the film shown. The celebration was attended by the characters from the disney – Dolores and Mirabel. The sweets for the party were made by the birthday girl’s grandmother, Lucia Gagliasso, Bruno’s mother, at the girl’s request.

On social media, the wife of Bruno Gagliasso made a beautiful tribute to the little girl. Gio began the caption of the publication noting that the girl organized the entire event. “And finally, Títi’s long-awaited “PAJAMA PARTY” took place. And she was the one who thought of EVERYTHING!” she explained.

“She wanted all her friends sleeping at home, watching a movie and eating popcorn with cotton candy, she also wanted the character Dolores at the party to enjoy a lot with them”, continued the famous. At the end of the post, Gio Ewbank highlighted that the dream party “was successfully held!”. Both she and Bruno were exhausted and happy.

