Camil’s share (CAML3) closes up 5.79% with analysts’ more positive view of the company’s operations

The session is of gains for the share of Camil (CAML3), amidst a greater optimism of the market analysts with the food company. CAML3 assets rose 5.79% to R$10.41.

At the end of this week, Itaú BBA raised the recommendation for securities from marketperform (performance in line with the market average, equivalent to neutral) to outperform (performance above the market average, equivalent to purchase), with the target price passing from R$11 to R$13 at the end of 2022, which sets up a potential for appreciation of 32% compared to the closing of the day before.

The bank’s analysts say that, four years after going public (IPO), Camil returned to deliver solid results and fulfill the promises made in the period in which it intended to complete its listing on B3.

“Currently, the company has drawn the attention of investors because of a positive moment and its ability to execute assertive mergers and acquisitions, which have been bringing results above expectations”, they point out.

They estimate that, since the IPO, the company has suffered in the stock market with a “de-rating”, that is, it was reclassified by investors for having difficulties in achieving the projected results in the listing period.

However, according to its board, Camil chose to postpone part of the plans it had made at the time due to a series of adversities in the market, mainly promised acquisitions that would not be economically viable.

With the normalization of the market and new opportunities emerging, Camil made two important acquisitions in 2021: i) Santa Amália, a leading pasta company in Minas Gerais, which allowed the company to enter a desired and promised segment since the IPO and ii) the acquisition of the right to use the União brand for coffee production, another sector that has proved to be of paramount importance to the company.

“On both fronts, Camil has been able to report margins (profitability) above historical levels, proving its ability and assertiveness when choosing the desired targets for its acquisition operations”, evaluates the BBA.

Analysts also reinforce that, despite recent movements, Camil has been very emphatic about the fact that they are looking for new acquisitions, since its current leverage (indebtedness level) of 2 times (net debt in

in relation to Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) opens space for movements without affecting the company’s balance sheet, which shows the robustness of its numbers. The company was also able to remunerate the

shareholders, not only through dividends, but also through inorganic expansion and share buybacks, given its strong cash flow.

“In this context, we understand that the company is going through an optimistic operational moment and that its recent history has proven its ability to execute and integrate new businesses. However, we see that much of the company’s potential is not yet embedded in its current price, especially due to the conservative scenarios considered for the pasta and coffee segments”, they conclude.

On Wednesday, XP started coverage for Camil with a buy recommendation and a target price for the end of 2023 of R$14 (upside of 42%) highlighting that, although it is not the biggest enthusiast of the company’s pricing strategy, that limits its arbitrage capacity in moments of relief in commodity prices, such as the current one, has a positive vision for the action.

This is because (i) Camil has resilient margins as the company operates in almost essential categories for the Brazilian consumer, maintaining iconic and top-of-mind brands; (ii) the diversity of complementary products brings scale gains for Camil both in negotiating with customers and in optimizing its logistics and wide distribution network; (iii) international markets and new segments (Pasta and Coffee) are important growth paths for the company, in our opinion.

