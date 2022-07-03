Cano becomes the top scorer of the Brasileirão and is the top scorer in Brazil in 2022 – 02/07/2022

Argentine striker Germán Cano scored two goals in Fluminense’s 4-0 rout of Corinthians this Saturday (2), at Maracanã, reached 9 goals in the Brasileirão and reached compatriot Calleri, from São Paulo, in the top scorer of the competition.

With the two goals in the match, Cano reached the mark of 25 goals in the 2022 season and became the top scorer in Brazilian football in the year, leaving striker Mário Sérgio, who left Fluminense-PI this week, with 24 goals, behind. . Hulk, who scored one of the goals in Atlético-MG’s victory over Juventude this Saturday, went for 22 goals.

Brazil’s top scorers in 2022:

[25] – Cano (Fluminense) – 42 games

24 – Mário Sérgio (Fluminense-PI) – 30 games

[22] – Hulk (Atlético-MG) – 29 games

18 – Gabigol (Flamengo) – 35 games

18 – Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) – 33 games

18 – Calleri (São Paulo) – 35

17 – Yago Pikachu (Fortress) – 40 games

16 – Edu (Cruise) – 27 games

16 – Mendoza (Ceará) – 31 games

16 – Olávio (Campinense) – 29 games

16 – Gustavo Coutinho (Botafogo-PB) – 28 games

16 – Ron (Palmeiras) – 40 games

Cano, who had scored 24 goals for Vasco in 2020 and 19 goals in 2021, broke his record for goals here in Brazil in a single season, already in July for Fluminense. Now, with 67 goals, he is already the 8th foreigner with the most goals in Brazilian football in the 21st century.

Foreigners with the most goals in Brazilian football in the 21st century:

129 – Guerrero (Peru)

111 – Petkovic (Serbia)

102 – Marcelo Moreno (Bolivia)

97 – D’Alessandro (Argentina)

95 – Arrascaeta (Uruguay)

78 – Boats (Argentina)

69 – Herrera (Argentina)

[67] – Cano (Argentina)

66 – Loco Abreu (Argentina)

63 – Conca (Argentina)

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Instagram

Follow Rodolfo Rodrigues on Twitter