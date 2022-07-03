Carla Diaz recounts everything she felt at the time of thyroid cancer: ‘Will I die so young?’ | TV & Famous

If the pandemic period was already difficult for many people who had to deprive themselves of many activities, imagine for Carla Diaz. In 2020, the actress and ex-BBB star began to face a struggle with thyroid cancer. But a few months later, to everyone’s delight, she gave good news: she was cured!

In her social networks, Carla remembers how it all happened:

“Exactly 2 years ago I discovered cancer. In a pandemic period, where everyone was worried and confined inside their homes. You can imagine how difficult it was, right? I suddenly became a risk group, I had to have the strength not to just to go through cancer and the weight that this disease already accompanies, but also to take care of myself and do the treatment effectively. Thanks to a reflux, I looked for a doctor and got an early diagnosis.”

She also confesses that she was very afraid of what could happen to her, and reports all these distressing feelings:

“It was horrible not knowing what awaited me, the uncertainty, fear, agony, and worry… I asked myself: ‘Will I die so young?’. After all, who expects cancer at 29? After so many uncertainties and biopsies, we got the much-unwanted ‘yes’. Yes, it was thyroid cancer.”

2 of 2 Carla Diaz talks about her experience with cancer and warns people — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Gabriel Correia Carla Diaz talks about her experience with cancer and warns people — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Gabriel Correia

After the news, the actress says she started to run out of time. And, after the operation, she tells what went through her head: “The strongest memory of the day of the surgery was waking up. In which, I only knew how to look at my mother and ask if I was alive. Yes, alive and cured !! And with that, willing to alert whenever possible: Thyroid cancer affects 3% more women than men, between 20 and 65 years old.”