Carla Diaz says what she felt when she had cancer: ‘Will I die so young?’

Carla Diaz, actress and former participant of “BBB 21” (TV Globo), told details of when she faced thyroid cancer. The carioca was diagnosed in 2020, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and said she was afraid of dying.

The actress, who is currently campaigning for “Green July”, which seeks to raise awareness for the prevention of head and neck cancer, said that receiving the diagnosis was “scary”. “Millions of things go through our head. It’s very painful”, she confessed, in a video posted on Instagram.

In another publication, she detailed: “Exactly two years ago I discovered cancer. In a period of pandemic, where everyone was worried and confined inside their homes. You can imagine how difficult it was, right?”.

“I suddenly became a risk group, I had to have the strength not only to go through cancer and the weight that this disease already accompanies, but also to take care of myself and treat myself effectively”.

Carla explained that she managed to treat the disease before it progressed to a more serious condition. “Thanks to a reflux, I went to a doctor and got an early diagnosis. It was a horrible feeling, after dinner it felt like someone was hanging me and I couldn’t really explain what I was feeling. With the persistence of this feeling, we started to investigate “.

“I scheduled exams with my gynecologist and I never imagined that what lay ahead were endless consultations and days of distress. It was horrible not knowing what awaited me, the uncertainty, fear, agony, and worry… I asked myself: ‘Am I going to die so young?’. After all, who expects cancer at 29?”, he said.

“After so many uncertainties and biopsies, we received the much-unwanted ‘yes’. Yes, it was thyroid cancer. Having the diagnosis, we started the fight against the disease. And again, several consultations and running until the day of surgery”.

“I am grateful every day for having seen incredible doctors, who were angels in my life. The strongest memory of the day of the surgery was waking up. In which I only knew how to look at my mother and ask if I was alive”.

“And, with that, willing to, whenever possible, warn: Thyroid cancer affects 3% more women than men, between 20 and 65 years old. As I always say and will continue to say: early diagnosis and awareness, save lives!”, he reinforced.