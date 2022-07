Militants participate in an act with Lula in Salvador | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert

Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), published on his social media this Saturday (2) a message in which he accuses former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) of manipulating a photo of the event. in which the PT participated in Salvador. According to the councilor, the image posted by Lula is a montage made to suggest a higher number of people at the event – Carlos highlights, in his publication, people who would be duplicated in the image.

The former president, without responding directly to Carlos, later published a video of the act, in which the people who participated in the festivities are shown. “Bahia today: while some talk about editing, the crowd with Lula walks by with their feet on the ground”, wrote Lula. “The truth hurts the elbow of some. Here’s a non-panoramic photo, taken with a drone, by @ricardostuckert. Share the truth”, also published the PT.

PT, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and also presidential candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) participated in rallies in Salvador this Saturday morning. With the exception of Cyrus and Tebet, they were not at the same solemnities, and the city did not record any major occurrences.